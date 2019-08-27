In-depth footage of Syrian Army’s operation that led to capture of Khan Sheikhoun

Posted on August 27, 2019
By News Desk
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army began their long-awaited attack on the key city of Khan Sheikhoun ten days ago.

This operation would result in the capture of Khan Sheikhoun and the eventual encirclement of the militants in the northern Hama pocket.

Khan Sheikhoun was previously captured by the militant forces during their 2014 southern Idlib offensive; it would later become a stronghold for the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Not long after cutting the road between Ta’manah and Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Arab Army managed to establish full control over the northern Hama pocket, putting an end to the militant presence in the area.

Since capturing Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army has moved their forces to the Al-Ghaab Plain and Ta’manah axes; these two areas are expected to be the next targets for the military.

Below is 30-minute-long video from the Anna News Agency that chronicles the entire operation and the eventual capture of Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama:

Russian Air Force eliminates several militant sites, vehicles in southern Idlib: video

By News Desk
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force played a crucial role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in southern Idlib recently, as their aircraft repeatedly struck the militant positions across the governorate.

In particular, the Russian Air Force’s heavy strikes on the city of Khan Sheikhoun and its surroundings helped pave the way for the Syrian Arab Army to capture the key hilltop of Talat Al-Nimr and eventually the whole area.

The Anna News Agency captured footage of the Russian strikes on the jihadist sites, including the destruction of militant convoys and their bases.

The Russian Air Force is still launching airstrikes over the southern countryside of Idlib; however, their strikes are now focused on preventing the militants from regrouping and launching a counter-offensive.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has nearly finished their combing operations around Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama; they still need to clear some areas that are believed to have explosives that were left behind by the militant forces.

