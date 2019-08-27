Sayyed Nasrallah to the “Israelis”: Wait Our Response, Your Drones will Be Downed in Our Skies

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Sunday a speech in which he tackled various topics on top of which was the latest “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon.

Addressing tens of thousands of resistance supporters who gathered in Baalbek to celebrate the 2nd anniversary for liberating the Lebanese outskirts from the terrorist groups, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the “the great gathering in Baalbek forms a primary response to the “Israeli” aggression last night.”

His Eminence further congratulated the people in the Bekaa particularly as well as the Lebanese and Syrian people on the 2nd liberation.

Before proceeding, the Resistance Leader shed light on the painful memory of the disappearance of Imam Moussa al Sadr and his two dear companions. “We still remember Imam Moussa and his humanity. We are all his children and we are pursuing the search of what happened to him,” he added, noting that “what we are enjoying today from resistance and victories is due largely to the blessing of the presence of Imam Musa al-Sadr in Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah apologized for excluding the flags of some Lebanese parties from a logo marking the end of the 2006 aggression.

Back to the title of the event, His Eminence stated: “What has happened in recent years and ended the war in the Jaroud [outskirts] was not a normal event and it should not become so.”

“The Jaroud victory has ended partition scheme,” he stressed, confirming that “Al-Nusra and Daesh terrorists far than ever from threatening Lebanon.”

In parallel, His Eminence said: “After the end of the Jaroud battle, we announced evacuating our positions at the Lebanese border. We still maintain our presence along the border as a combat structure and when needed, thousands can join the front.”

He further recalled that “the US had asked the Lebanese state to prevent Hezbollah from starting the border outskirts war and the Lebanese decision to involve the Lebanese Army was brave.”

He went on to hail the victory on the Syrian arena, stressing that “Syria is moving firmly towards the complete victory.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that “the Americans are trying to revive and support Daesh in Iraq.”

“The Americans want an excuse to keep their presence in Iraq,” he said, pointing out that “The US helicopters are rescuing Daesh leaders in Afghanistan.”

On those raiding doubts, Sayyed Nasrallah wondered: “Was the liberation off the South achieved without sacrifices and blood?”

“The responsibility for the security in the Bekaa region is the responsibility of the state,” he said.

On the recent “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “what happened from an “Israeli” aggression is very dangerous and our stance will be on the level of the threats.”

His Eminence also unveiled that “the 1st drone is that of surveillance and wasn’t equipped with bombs while after 1 or 2 minutes the 2nd drone hit a certain target in the Dahyieh.”

“This suicide aggression via a drone is the 1st of its kind since 14 August 2006,” the Resistance Leader said, noting that “what happened was an attack and direct targeting to Dahyieh.” He said it was the first clear dangerous breach of rules of engagement.

He also announced that Hezbollah “will show the drones to verify that they are not commercial ones. They are official and well-manufactured.”

Warning that “there is a scenario similar to what is happening in Iraq from attacking the Hash Shaabi [Popular Mobilization Forces],”

Sayyed Nasrallah made it clear that:

“In Lebanon, we won’t allow this path to take place and will do everything to prevent it from taking place. Everything that prevents such an approach, we will do.”

To the “Israeli” settlers, His Eminence said:

“[Benjamin] Netanyahu would be mistaken if he thinks that this issue can go unnoticed. We in the Islamic Resistance will not allow such a course at any cost.” “The era for an “Israeli” aircraft to strike in Lebanon and the entity remains secure has ended. Long gone is the time when “Israeli” jets strike Lebanon and we do not respond. I tell the settlers in the North and everywhere across the Occupied territories: do not think you can live in peace, do not think you can stay calm,” he added.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to threaten:

“Today from Al-Bekaa, I say to the settlers of the occupied Palestine, do not feel assured, Hezbollah will not allow such an attack to pass without response .”

According to the Resistance Leader,

““Israeli” drones violating Lebanon are no longer of that of violation to sovereignty and information gathering but that of aggression and murder. Let the ”Israeli” know that from now on, we will face the “Israeli” drones in the Lebanese skies and we will work to bring them down.”

To the Lebanese and international community, he said:

“Let anyone who wants to talk to the American do that to make the “Israeli” calm down.”

Regarding the recent “Israeli” strike on Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah denied Netanyahu’s claims that Al-Quds Iranian forces was targeted. In this context, His Eminence clarified:

““Israel” did not attack Al-Quds Force position in Syria but rather a house containing Hezbollah fighters.” “Netanyahu and the enemy’s army announced that an Al-Quds Force center was attacked and those attacked were Iranians. He did all that and presented himself as national and brave hero… He is lying to his people. He is selling them nonsense and is going against the facts on the ground,” he confirmed.

In response, His Eminence sent a sounding message to the apartheid entity by saying:

“We aren’t joking and told the Zionists , we have a clear commitment that if “Israel” kills any of our brothers in Syria, we will respond to this killing in Lebanon and not in Shebaa Farms. “ “I advise the “Israeli” on the border from today to stand on a foot and a half and wait our response,” he said.

Hoping that there will be a unified Lebanese position to face the recent “Israeli” aggressions, Sayyed Nasrallah once again repeated:

“We won’t pass yesterday’s aggression and Netanyahu today is holding the elections with the blood of “Israelis”.” “We will defend our country at all borders and at the sea and our skies .We are the people of the battle imposed by the enemy,” he said, concluding that “We-in Hezbollah- might sell our homes, starve and fight, but we do not sell our dignity and pride.”

A Lebanese source affiliated with Hezbollah identified on August 25 two fighters of the Lebanese group, who were killed in the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The fighters were identified as Hassan Yusuf al-Zabib from the town of Nmairiyeh in southern Lebanon and Yasser Ahmad Dahir from the town of Blida in the same region.

Hassan is reportedly the son of Yusuf al-Zabib, a key administrator in the Hezbollah-affiliated news channel al-Manar.

The Israeli military said that its warplanes struck on August 24 Iranian forces, which were preparing to launch armed drones at its positions. The airstrikes targeted positions in the vicinity of the town of Aqraba, south of Damascus.

Hezbollah has not released any official statement on the incident, so far. However, the group’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is expected to reveal details on the incident in the upcoming speech.

