Syrian Army steps up operations against jihadist rebels in northeast Latakia: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has recently stepped up their field operations against the jihadist rebels in northeastern Latakia after several reinforcements arrived in the area.

With several units from the 4th Armored Division recently redeploying to the northeastern countryside of Latakia,, the Syrian Army is expected to make another big push to capture the key town of Kabani from the jihadist rebels.

Thus far, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture most of the points south of Kabani; however, in order to capture the town, they will need to seize the last hills under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division, alongside the Republican Guard, attempted to advance at the southern axis of Kabani, but they were unable to break through the jihadist defenses.

In the video below, the Syrian Army can be seen attacking the jihadist defenses around Kabani; this has become more prevalent over the last few days.

