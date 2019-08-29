RECENT ATTACKS ON IRAQI PMU WERE LAUNCHED FROM US-OCCUPIED PART OF SYRIA – REPORT

ٍSouth Front

Recent Attacks On Iraqi PMU Were Launched From US-occupied Part Of Syria – Report

Illustrative image. Source: the PMU media wing.

Israel launched the last five attacks on the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) from bases in the US-occupied areas in northwestern Syria, an Iraqi intelligence source told the Middle East Eye on August 27.

The intelligence source added that Israeli drones were used in the attacks, claiming that Saudi Arabia is financing such operations.

“The drone attacks were launched from SDF [US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces] areas with the financing and backing of the Saudis,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Middle East Eye.

Saudi Minister of State for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan offered the SDF funds in return for their bases being used as a launchpad for the strikes, according to the source. Al-Sabhan visitied the SDF-held areas last June.

In the most recent attack, a commander of the PMU was assassinated in a drone strike near the al-Qa’im crossing on the border with Syria.

