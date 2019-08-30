RUSSIAN WARPLANES WIPE OUT MILITANTS CONVOY IN IDLIB CITY OUTSKIRT (VIDEOS)

Warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed on August 29 a militants convoy that was moving in the outskirt of Idlib’s city center.
Muraselon, a pro-government outlet, reported that the convoy, which consisted of 6 armored vehicles and battle tanks, was passing through the industrial area when it was detected by a drone of the Tiger Forces. A military source told the outlet that the information was shared with the Russian Aerospace Forces, which acted right away.
“The drone had been loitering over the skies of Idlib city on a deep reconnaissance mission when it spotted the jihadist armored column … Once the target was confirmed, on-station Russian warplanes pounced on the target,” the outlet’s report reads.
Opposition sources, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) own news network, Iba’a, confirmed that Russian warplanes conducted more than 15 airstrikes on the outskirt of Idlib’s city center. Some sources released videos showing some of the airstrikes.
A day earlier, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its advance in southeastern Idlib capturing the town of Khuwayn al-Kabir as well as the Aghir hilltop.
MILITARY SITUATION IN SYRIA ON AUGUST 29, 2019 (MAP UPDATE)
A brief overview of the recent developments:
- The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated Khuwayn al-Kabir, Ard al-Zurzur and the Aghir hilltop;
- According to media reports, supposed Israeli strikes on the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units were launched from the US-occupied area;
- Jaysh al-Nasir reported that one of its field commanders, Mohamad Turki, and two his body guards were eliminated near Alhakorh; The group blamed ‘Russian special forces’;
- The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) officially started withdrawal of its forces from northwestern Syria ‘safe corridor’ agreed by the US and Turkey;
- Syrian warplanes pound militants facilities and convoys along the M5 highway.
