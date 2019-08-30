Syrian Army Advances In Southeastern Idlib Amid Heavy Clashes With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Map, Photos)

Early on August 30, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated Sakiyat and advanced on al-Tamanah in southeastern Idlib following heavy clashes with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.
The SAA began its attack by capturing the Soukaiyate hill northeast of al-Tamanah and the Sidi Ali hill northwest of the town. After besieging the town and cutting the militants’ supply routes, army units attacked militants inside the town itself.
Earlier, heavy clashes took place in al-Tamanah farms, with HTS attempting to hold onto its positions in the vicinity of the town. The terrorist group targeted a gathering of the SAA with a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED).
A day earlier, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its advance in southeastern Idlib capturing the towns of Khuwayn al-Kabir and Ard al-Zurzur as well as the Aghir hilltop.
