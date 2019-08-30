SYRIAN ARMY ADVANCES IN SOUTHEASTERN IDLIB AMID HEAVY CLASHES WITH HAYAT TAHRIR AL-SHAM (MAP, PHOTOS)

Posted on August 30, 2019 by martyrashrakat
Syrian Army Advances In Southeastern Idlib Amid Heavy Clashes With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Map, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Early on August 30, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated Sakiyat and advanced on al-Tamanah in southeastern Idlib following heavy clashes with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.

The SAA began its attack by capturing the Soukaiyate hill northeast of al-Tamanah and the Sidi Ali hill northwest of the town. After besieging the town and cutting the militants’ supply routes, army units attacked militants inside the town itself.

Earlier, heavy clashes took place in al-Tamanah farms, with HTS attempting to hold onto its positions in the vicinity of the town. The terrorist group targeted a gathering of the SAA with a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED).

Syrian Army Advances In Southeastern Idlib Amid Heavy Clashes With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Map, Photos)

Click to see full-size image

Syrian Army Advances In Southeastern Idlib Amid Heavy Clashes With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Map, Photos)

Click to see full-size image

Syrian Army Advances In Southeastern Idlib Amid Heavy Clashes With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Map, Photos)

Click to see full-size image

Syrian Army Advances In Southeastern Idlib Amid Heavy Clashes With Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Map, Photos)

Click to see full-size image

A day earlier, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its advance in southeastern Idlib capturing the towns of Khuwayn al-Kabir and Ard al-Zurzur as well as the Aghir hilltop.

Related Videos

More on this topic:

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Uncategorized |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: