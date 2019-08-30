Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (22 August – 28 August 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (22– 28 August 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

22 – 28 August 2019

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 155 civilians injured, including 60 children, 2 women, and 7 paramedics.

West Bank: 4 civilians injured.

During 82 incursions into the West Bank: 79 civilians, including 9 children and a woman, arrested

Notices to confiscate 1186 dunums in eastern Qalqiliyah for settlement expansion; a house and restaurant demolished in Bethlehem, and a Palestinian forced to self-demolish his house in occupied East Jerusalem.

4 shooting incidents reported against Palestinian fishing boats off Gaza shores in addition to a limited incursion into eastern Gaza Strip.

57 temporary checkpoints erected in the West Bank.

Fuel supply into Gaza Strip reduced by half

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 159 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces injured 155 Palestinian civilians, including 60 children, 2 women, and 7 paramedics, were injured at the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, 4 were injured in the West Bank.

As part of the Israeli incursions and house raids, Israel carried out 79 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents in addition to shooting in many incidents. Moreover, 82 Palestinians were arrested, including 9 children and a woman. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces carried out one limited incursion into the eastern Gaza Strip.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 8 violations, including forcing a civilian to self-demolish a house as well as notices to confiscate 1186 dunumns in favour of building 120 new settlement units and annexing them to “Karnei Shomron” settlement, east of Qalqiliyah in addition to demolishing a house and a restaurant in Bethlehem. Further, the Israeli forces levelled an agricultural road in al-‘Ein area, west of Ramallah. The settlers also carried out 4 attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.

During the reporting period, the Israeli naval forces continued their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen and their equipment at sea though sailing within the allowed fishing area. This week witnessed 4 shooting and chasing incidents against the fishermen and their boats.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, it should be highlighted that Israel continues its closure of the Gaza Strip for the 14th consecutive year, severely restricting the freedom of movement of persons and goods and isolating the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation and with temporary and permanent checkpoints. During this week, 57 temporary military checkpoints were erected.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

The 71th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 23 August 2019, titled “Protests for al-Aqsa Mosque.” The Israeli attacks resulted in 155 injuries among civilians, including 60 children, 2 women and 7 paramedics.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 23 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. The protest, titled “Protests for al-Aqsa Mosque,” involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag. At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 40 of them were injured, including 21 children, a woman and a paramedic: 27, including 16 children, were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 6 were hit with tear gas canisters, including 2 children; and 7, including 3 children and a woman, were hit with rubber bullets. The wounded paramedic, Na’im Bashir Mohammed Khader (32) was hit with a rubber bullet to the right arm. Those wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances of the Ministry of Health and Union of Health Work Committees to the Indonesian and al-‘Awdah Hospitals; and their wounds classified between minor and moderate. Ibrahim Farid Ibrahim Dawas (27) sustained serious injury after being hit with a live bullet that penetrated the right shoulder and settled in the chest. The clashes continued until 19:45. Many civilians, who suffered tear gas inhalation, received medical treatment on the spot

: At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 23 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. The protest, titled “Protests for al-Aqsa Mosque,” involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag. At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 40 of them were injured, including 21 children, a woman and a paramedic: 27, including 16 children, were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 6 were hit with tear gas canisters, including 2 children; and 7, including 3 children and a woman, were hit with rubber bullets. The wounded paramedic, Na’im Bashir Mohammed Khader (32) was hit with a rubber bullet to the right arm. Those wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances of the Ministry of Health and Union of Health Work Committees to the Indonesian and al-‘Awdah Hospitals; and their wounds classified between minor and moderate. Ibrahim Farid Ibrahim Dawas (27) sustained serious injury after being hit with a live bullet that penetrated the right shoulder and settled in the chest. The clashes continued until 19:45. Many civilians, who suffered tear gas inhalation, received medical treatment on the spot Gaza City: hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence at a 100 meters distance and raised the Palestinian flags, fired balloons, set tires on fire and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 17 were injured, including 3 children and a paramedic: 8 with live bullets, 8 with rubber bullets and 1 with a tear gas canister. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Ismail Sa’ed Abu Qadous (32) was hit with a rubber bullet to his right foot.

hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence at a 100 meters distance and raised the Palestinian flags, fired balloons, set tires on fire and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 17 were injured, including 3 children and a paramedic: 8 with live bullets, 8 with rubber bullets and 1 with a tear gas canister. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Ismail Sa’ed Abu Qadous (32) was hit with a rubber bullet to his right foot. Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 15:00, 600 participants took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests, which were about 400 meters away from the border fence. Tens gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. At approximately 17:10, some protestors fired balloons containing letters written in Hebrew in addition to Palestinian flags, others threw stones and sound bombs at Israeli soldiers with slingshots. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with 9 military SUVs, responded with live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at the protesters, wounding 29 civilians, including 11 children, and a paramedic; one of whom were seriously injured. Among those injured, 16 were shot with live bullets, 4 were hit with shot with rubber bullets and 9 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Abdul Qader Abu ‘Abdah (23), sustained minor wounds after being hit with a rubber bullet to the hand. the civilian, who sustained serious wounds identified as: Mohsen Sa’ed Mo’awaqd al-Jarbah (23) was hit with a live bullet to the jaw.

at approximately 15:00, 600 participants took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests, which were about 400 meters away from the border fence. Tens gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. At approximately 17:10, some protestors fired balloons containing letters written in Hebrew in addition to Palestinian flags, others threw stones and sound bombs at Israeli soldiers with slingshots. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with 9 military SUVs, responded with live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at the protesters, wounding 29 civilians, including 11 children, and a paramedic; one of whom were seriously injured. Among those injured, 16 were shot with live bullets, 4 were hit with shot with rubber bullets and 9 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Abdul Qader Abu ‘Abdah (23), sustained minor wounds after being hit with a rubber bullet to the hand. the civilian, who sustained serious wounds identified as: Mohsen Sa’ed Mo’awaqd al-Jarbah (23) was hit with a live bullet to the jaw. Khan Younis: thousands participated in Khuza’ah protests. Tens approached the border fence and attempted to throw stones, and fireworks and raised Palestinian flags in addition to chanting national songs; few numbers of them approached the border fence and raised the Palestinian flags there. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, wounding 45 civilians, including 20 children and 2 paramedics:10 with live bullet and their shrapnel; 25 with rubber bullets; and 10 with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were identified as: Mustafa ‘Emad Yusuf al-Senwar (22), hit with a rubber bullet to the neck; and Sami Mousa Abu Mustafa (27) hit with a rubber bullet to the lower extremities.

thousands participated in Khuza’ah protests. Tens approached the border fence and attempted to throw stones, and fireworks and raised Palestinian flags in addition to chanting national songs; few numbers of them approached the border fence and raised the Palestinian flags there. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, wounding 45 civilians, including 20 children and 2 paramedics:10 with live bullet and their shrapnel; 25 with rubber bullets; and 10 with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were identified as: Mustafa ‘Emad Yusuf al-Senwar (22), hit with a rubber bullet to the neck; and Sami Mousa Abu Mustafa (27) hit with a rubber bullet to the lower extremities. Rafah: 2500 participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore shows, and speeches were held. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones. The Israeli soldiers used live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 24 civilians were injured, including 5 children and 2 paramedics including a female; 2 of the wounded civilians sustained serious wounds. It was documented that18 were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 2 were hit with rubber bullets and 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were identified as: Ibrahim Mazen Suleiman Abu Khatlah (19), was shot with a live bullet to the left leg, and Islam Sobhi Yusuf Abu Shawish (29) was hit with a rubber bullet to the head.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 22 August 2019, Palestinians from Betunia village, west of Ramallah made their way to the entrance of “Ofer” military camp established on lands in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in the Israeli prisons. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. An Israeli soldier beat up and pushed Zaid Fawzi Sawaftah (25), from Tubas, and then arrested him. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 23 August 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah launched their weekly peaceful protest and headed towards the village’s eastern entrance that has been closed by Israeli forces for the past 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protested the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired sponge-tipped bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians were shot with sponge-tipped bullets: a 28-year-old in the foot; a 42-year-old in the chest; and a 50-year-old civilian in the abdomen. Israeli forces engaged in a fistfight with children brusing them. Two of the children were identified as ‘Ezz Mohammed Rajab Jom’ah (6) and Ayham Ra’ed Eshtiwi (7), who was arrested and released later. Furthermore, Israeli forces arrested Ihab ‘Awni Abdul Qader Eshtiwi (31), a person with disability, and Gassan Sami ‘Assaf (27), from Kufor Laqef village, east of Qalqiliyah. It should be noted that Israeli forces released Eshtiwi and kept ‘Assaf under arrest.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 06:30 on Thursday, 22 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia shore in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 – 3 nautical miles and chased them. This attack continued until 09:50 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 06:50 on Monday, 26 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 27 August 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They stationed in ‘Obeid neighborhood in the village and patrolled the street. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers, who responded with rubber bullets and sound bombs. As a result, Mousa Yusuf ‘Obeid (65) was hit with a sound bomb to the back while present in front of his house. He was transferred to a medical center for treatment. The soldiers also raided and searched a number of houses; Majd Mohammed Darwish (29) and Mohammed Husein ‘Obeid (18) were arrested.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli gunboats stationed in western Rafah shore, northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 22 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Ma’sarah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Mohammed Brijiyah (48), Head of the Popular Anti-Settlement Committee in Bethlehem, and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Karmel area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hareni (46) and then handed summonses to his sons: Oseid (20) and Ma’alem (22), to refer to Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Zawiyah village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Lo’ai Abdul Karim Adam (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:10, an Israeli infantry unit raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Essa Mahdi Ja’bari (35) in southern Hebron area and then arrested him.

At the same time, large Israeli forces moved into Beit Led village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Lo’ai Rashed Mesleh (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Bilal Walid Hsais (24) and Islam Jamil Sa’ed al-Shalabi (25).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Qaisar Ya’qoub Nafe’at (23) and Noor Mo’ayad ‘Amarnah (20).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sangal village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majed Fawalhah Sangalawi (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:20, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Husain al-Ghoul (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli forces reinforced with 5 SUVs moved about 100 meters into east of Gaza Valley (Johor al-Deek) in central Gaza Strip. The vehicles leveled lands adjacent to the border fence. Few hours later, Israeli vehicles redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli police arrested 5 civilians, from al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Feras al-Debes, Public Relations and Information officer in the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem, said in a statement published on social media that Israeli police officers arrested Bader al-Rajbi, al-Aqsa Mosque caretaker, while on duty. He added that the police arrested Madlin ‘Essa, Head of al-Aqsa Convoys’ project in al-Aqsa Association, along with 3 children and 2 of them were arrested: Shefa’a Abu Ghalia (17) and Habib Omer Abu Shushah (14) while present inside Bab al-Rahmah prayer hall. Al-Debes pointed out that the Israeli police called Ashraf Abu Ermilah, chief guard of the night shift, for investigation and then arrested him. It should be noted that Israeli forces carry out daily arrests and summonses to al-Aqsa Mosque caretakers and al-Awqaf staff as they either deny them access to al-Aqsa Mosque for various periods, bring them before Israeli courts and force them to pay financial bills on grounds of fake charges such as obstructing the police work or Israeli incursions.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched car spare shop belonging to Abdul Nasser al-Shafe’ei and then arrested ‘Azzam Omer Abu Laimoun (31) and Hasan Shehadah Mohammed al-Shafe’ei (22).

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in Ethna, Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, al-Shuyoukh and al-Burj villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 23 August 2019:

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin; Nuba and Emrish villages in Hebron; Zeta village, north of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 24 August 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Bzai’a village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Rebhi Abu al-Safa (22) and Mohammed Nayef Abu al-Safa (25).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein Qenia village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Esrar Isamil Ma’rouf (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. they raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Jehad Ja’arah (19) and then arrested

Israeli forces carried out (6) incursions in Bani Na’im and al-Hadab villages in Hebron; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Betunia and ‘Ein ‘Arik villages, west of Ramallah; Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 25 August 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Haitham Mahmoud al-Shubaki (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Wadi Shaheen area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’taz ‘Atiyah ‘Obayat (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:10, an Israeli force moved into al-Rama suburb in Hebron. They raided and searched al-Jebreni Dairy Factory and confiscated the DVR of the surveillance cameras; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Khader Abu al-Humus (54), Member of the Follow-up Committee in the village, and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Bzai’a village, west of Ramallah amidst shooting in the area. They raided and searched several houses. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian young men and children, gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of young men suffered tear gas inhalation and fainted; no casualties were reported. Before their withdrawal from the village, the Israeli forces arrested Omer (23) and Suleiman Ibrahim al-Deek (25), from Kufor Ne’mah village.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ein ‘Arik village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses. Before, their withdrawal, the soldiers confiscated a vehicle with an Israeli registration plate that was present at the village main entrance belonging to Rebhi Abu al-Safa, who was arrested on 24 August 2019.

Israeli forces carried out (6) incursions in Abu al-‘Asja and Raboud villages in Hebron; Howarah village, south of Nablus; Betunia and Ras Karkar villages, west of Ramallah and Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 26 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ammar Mohammed Jawabrah (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hafiz Ibrahim Rasheed Zayoud (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah. A number of Palestinian young men and children gathered and threw stones at Israeli forces, who responded with rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. The soldiers also fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many civilians suffered tear gas inhalation while some of them fainted and they received medical treatment on the spot. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched several houses in the village from which they arrested (9) civilians namely: Mohammed Monir Saqer al-Barghouthi (26); Qassam Na’el al-Barghouthi (25); Marwan Adeeb al-Barghouthi (25); Mosa’ab Saher al-Barghouthi (26); Shadi Hadi al-Barghouthi (30); Na’el Jamal al-Barghouthi (22); Kana’an al-Jazmawi (21); Youssef Sarhan al-Barghouthi (25) and Dia’a Mesha’al al-Barghouthi (24).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Hasan area in al-Nasariyeh village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ja’far Ahmed Shtaya (35) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Azzam Zaghloul Hamid (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ain Qinyah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Aysar (22) and his brother Tala’at Hatem Ma’rouf (19), and then arrested them. It should be noted that Israeli forces confiscated DVRs of the surveillance cameras from some commercial shops in the village.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Sowanah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Abdullah Sabri (80), Head of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque Khatib, and then handed him a summons to refer to Israeli Intelligence Service in al-Maskobiya detention center. Lawyer Hamzah Qatinah, who accompanied Sheikh Sabri, stated that Sheikh Sabri was charged with advising women not to refer to the Israeli police in family problems. Sheikh Sabri gave this advice on Friday sermon (Khotbah) 2 weeks ago. Israeli forces investigated with the Head of the Jerusalem Waqf, Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib al-Tamimi one day before investigating with Sheikh Sabri. It should be noted that the Islamic Awqaf Department of the Jordanian Awqaf Ministry is responsible for al-Aqsa Mosque affairs in addition to other mosques and Islamic Waqf property in Jerusalem. Lower Khaldoun Najem said that on 25 August 2019, Israeli Intelligence Services investigated with Sheikh al-Tamimi for 3 hours on charge of giving instructions to al-Aqsa Mosque caretakers to document the Israeli forces’ violations in al-Aqsa Mosque and its vicinity.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer ‘Ain village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Haitham Youssef al-‘Ais (25) and Yahiya Mohammed al-Refa’e (27) and then arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu Qash village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khaled Ahmed Abdul Qader al-Qa’ad (20), a student at Birzeit University, and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Jericho. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Isma’el Nazeeh Isma’el ‘Amar (25); and Mahmoud Shehadah Mahmoud Shehada (23), and then arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Safa village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ribhi Hasan Karaja (19), a student at Birzeit University, and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Budrus village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malik Na’eim Marar (28), and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah village, and stationed in al-Balou’a neighborhood. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Saqer Wahbi Hanatshah (20), Ahmed Wa’el al-Farouq (23) and Salem al-Badi (21).

Israeli forces carried out (8) incursions in in Beit Rima and Birzeit, and Deir Ghasana north and northwest of Ramallah; Hebron. Tarqumiya, northwest of the city; Kafer Roman, al-Nazlah al-Sharkeya and al-Nazlah al-Wosta villages in Tulkarm; ‘Azoun east of Qalqiliya. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 27 August 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qadoum village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (3) civilians namely: Mo’tasem Tayseer Shtaiwi (33), Nasfat Mahmoud ‘Aqel Shtaiwi (29), Yousif Mostafa Shtaiwi (26).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Mahdi Badawi Zuhour (35) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 07:00, an Israeli special undercover unit “Mista’arvim” wearing like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin, using 2 civilian vehicles with Palestinian registration plates. The vehicles stopped in al-Hawasheen neighborhood in the center of the camp and then raided a house belonging to Dawoud Mohammed ‘Abdul Rahman al-Zubeidi (38), taking to unknown destination.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Liqia village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Najeh Anwar Mafarjah (32) and then arrested him. At approximately 15:00 on the same day, Mafarjah was released.

Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in Salem and Deir al-Hatab villages, northeast of Nablus; Ra’s and Kherbet Jubara villages in Tulkarm, and Qalqiliyah; and al-Murouq and Karmah villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 28 August 2019:

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 6 civilians, including 3 children, namely: Mohammed Amjad ‘Elian (17), Yazan Hamzah al-Kurdi (17), Liath Fadi Abu ‘Akar (17), Mohammed Emad Radi (22), Mahdi Omer al-Badawnah (20) and Ramzi Omer Qowar (38).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anabta village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amir Ibrahim Hanoun (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amir Monir ‘Awni Sabah (23), a student at Birzeit University, and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 6 civilians namely: Mo’een Mohammed Badawi al-Zuhour (23), Mohammed ‘Aref al-‘Asafrah (30), ‘Ali ‘Aref al-‘Asafrah, Ahmed ‘Aref al-‘Asafrah, Mo’men Sa’ed al-Zuhour (27) and Ahmed ‘Essa Kan’an al-Zuhour.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Osamah Mohammed Hannoun (29) and Amir Mahmoud Hasan Mara (32) and the arrested them.

At approiximately 4:00, Israeli forces moved into Badras village, west of Ramallah. The soldiers raided and searched the homes of: Usama Mohammed Hanoun (29) and Amir Mahmoud Hassan Marar (32). Before withdrawing, both Hanoun and Marar were arrested.

Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Qarawet Bani Hassan, northwest of Salfit, ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus; Betunia, ‘Ain ‘Arik and Deir Bzai’a villages in Ramallah and al-Birah; and Dura and Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

On Saturday, 24 August 2019, Mohamed al-‘Abasi implemented the Israeli Municipality decision to self-demolish his house located in al-Bobariyia area in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Al-‘Abasi said that he was forced to self-demolish his house after receiving a demolition notice, otherwise the municipality would demolish it and bill him. Al-‘Abasi also clarified that his 60-sqaure-meter, 2 bedroom, house was built in 2014 and pointed out that he preferred to self-demolish his house to avoid paying the demolition costs.

On Sunday, 25 August 2019, Israeli forces handed Palestinian landlords construction notices of 120 new settlement housing units to be annexed to “Karni Shomron”“settlement, which is established in Qannah Valley, east of Qalqiliyia, and Sahlat Tu’imah area, northwest of Salfit. The notified lands belong to:

The heirs of the late ‘Abed al-Qader Mahmoud Sahban: 96 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. The heirs of the late Yousef Samhan Mahmoud: 159 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. The heirs of the late Taher Mahmoud Zaghloul: 67 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. The heirs of the late Yousef Mousa Zaghloul: 100 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. The heirs of the late ‘Abed Mahmoud Zaghloul: 280 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. The heirs of the late ‘Ali Saleem Hussain Abu Hajlah: 280 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. The heirs of the late Mousa Abu Hajlah: 41 dunums in Sahlat Tu’imah area. ‘Abed al-Raheem Qaddoura ‘Ali: 96 dunums. ‘Abed Mas’oud Zaghloul: 67 dunums.

At approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, Israeli forces levelled an agricultural road in al-‘Ain area near al-Tirah village, west of Ramallah, under the pretext of approximating the annexation wall. Eyewitnesses said that at approximately 13:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer moved into the village and levelled an 800 square meter agricultural road without a prior warning. It should be noted that the this road is vital for the village’s residents to access school and work, now forced to use a longer route.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 27 August 2019, Hasan Barijiyah, Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance in Bethlehem, said that Israeli bulldozers demolished a 400-square-meter house and a 350-sqaure-meter restaurant belonging to Ramzi Qaysiyia in al-Makhrour area, northwest of Beit Jala in Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Barijiyah pointed out that this is the 3rd demolition targeting the restaurant for settlement expansion purposes. Qaysiyia’s daughter, Alice, said that the Israeli forces handed the family a notice to demolish the house and restaurant 2 years ago and since then, the family has been trying to cancel the demolition decision and appeal it. She added that the Israeli forces returned to the family house a week ago and notified the family of their intention to demolish the house and restaurant. The Israeli forces allowed them to vacate essential items from their house but they did not manage to vacate anything from the restaurant.

It should be noted that the total area of Makhrour area is 2000 dunums; most of which were seized by Israel to build the Bypass Road (60) and tunnel. Moreover, the Israeli authorities seek to annex the land and its environs to achieve territorial cohesion between “Har Gilo” and “Gush Etzion” settlements, which are located between Bethlehem and Hebron in the southern West Bank, as a prelude to implement the so-called “Greater Jerusalem Project.”

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 23 August 2019, a group of Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles passing the main street between Ras Karkar and Kherbitha Bani Haritha, near “Modi’in“ settlement, west of Ramallah. No injuries among civilians or damage to their vehicles were reported.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 24 Augsut 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat Arba“ settlement, east of Hebron, threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles passing through Bypass Road (60). No injuries among Palestinian civilians or damage to their vehicles were reported.

At approximately 18:00, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Modi’in “ settlement, which is established in the lands of Beit Sira and Beit ‘Ur Tahta, and Safa in western Ramallah, threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles the Bypass Road near ‘Ain Ayoub area inside Ras Karkar village, west of the city. No injuries among civilians or damage to their vehicles were reported.

At approximately 21:30 on Saturday, Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement on Nablus-Ramallah Street, south of Nablus, threw stones at a Palestinian vehicle belonging to Hanadi Husam Suliman Dowikat (37). Dowikat was going to her parents’ house in Bita village with her daughter Miryanah (18 months). As a result, the vehicle’s windshield window was broken.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Moreover, Israeli naval forces imposed a blockade, chased fishermen, opened fire at them, and confiscated their fishing equipment. During the reporting period, 4 shooting incidents and chasing fishermen and their boats were documented.

Note: No updates occurred on the state of the crossing during the reporting, but on 26 August 2019 Israeli authorities decreased the fuel supply to the Gaza Power Plant by half. The decision made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu was in response to the firing of rockets towards Israel. As a result, the Power Plant shut down one of its generators which limited the number of hours of electric supply per housing unit.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 57 temporary checkpoints.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 22 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Taffouh village and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Friday, 23 August 2019, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna and al-Dahiriyia villages, on ‘Ayoun Abu Saif Road, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 24 August 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs), on al-Karnatinah, in Wad al-Shajinah, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Monday, 26 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Tuesday, 27 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Ethna village and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Bani Na’iem and al-Jalajel villages; and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Friday, 23 August 2019, Israeli forces established 19 checkpoints across the governorate, after unknown persons threw an explosive device near “Dolive” settlement.

On Saturday, 24 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Taiba village, at the entrance to Dir Bazieq village, and in ‘Ain Sinah village square.

On Sunday, 25 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints on the road connecting between Bitouniyia and ‘Ain ‘Areek villages; and at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah.

On Monday, 26 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sinjel village, north of Ramallah.

On Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ras Karkar and ‘Atarah villages; in ‘Ain Sinah village square; and at the main intersection of al-Taiba village.

On Wednesday, 28 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and Dir Bazieq villages.

Nablus:

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 23 August 2019, Israeli forces closed Hawarah checkpoint, which is established at the southern entrance to Nablus, and prevented Palestinian civilians’ movement until mid-night due to settlers’ riots.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces closed Beit Foreek checkpoint, which is established at the eastern entrance to the city.

At approximately 21:00 on Saturday, 24 August 2019, Israeli forces closed Beit Foreek checkpoint in front of civilians’ movement until the mid-night, due to settlers’ riots.

At approximately 07:45 on Tuesday, 27 August 2019, Israeli forces closed the Iron Gate and parked a military jeep at the southern entrance to Jama’een village, south of Nablus. They prevented Palestinian civilians from entering and exiting the village.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to ‘Asirah village.

Jenin:

At approximately 20:00 on Saturday, 24 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Jenin-Hifa Riad, west of Jenin.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 22 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 09:20 on Friday, 23 August 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to the city.

At approximately 20:45 on Sunday, 25 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

On Friday, 23 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Salfit, at the eastern entrance to Yasouf village, and at the western entrance to Kafur al-Deek village.

On Saturday, 24 August 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit; and between Salfit and Askaka village, east of the city.

At approximately 20:45 on Sunday, 25 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Ballout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 23:25, a similar checkpoint was established between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of the city.

At approximately 16:15, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Hares village, north of the city.

