Bodies of Syrian military personnel martyred in south of Idleb were restored استعادة جثامين عسكريين استشهدوا قبل سنوات في خان شيخون بريف إدلب الجنوبي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Saturday, 31 August 2019 21:41

HAMA, (ST)_The bodies of several military personnel martyred several years ago during battles with terrorist groups and buried in Khan Sheikhoun city in the south of Idleb are restored today.

According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), the bodies of martyrs were unearthed from an area located at the entrance of Khan Sheikhoun city near al-Salam checkpoint, and they were conveyed to the military hospital to deliver them to their relatives.

“The military personnel were martyred during battles with terrorists groups in 2015 and they were buried by their comrades as it was difficult to convey them then,” a source told the agency’s correspondent.

Earlier today, a mass grave containing bodies of military personnel was discovered in al-Lattamneh town in the northern countryside of Hama.

Basma Qaddour

تمت اليوم استعادة جثامين عدد من الشهداء العسكريين الذين ارتقوا قبل سنوات أثناء المعارك ضد التنظيمات الإرهابية وتم دفنهم في مدينة خان شيخون بريف إدلب الجنوبي.

وذكر مصدر ميداني في تصريح لمراسل سانا أنه بمعرفة عدد من الضباط تم الكشف عن ” جثامين شهداء عسكريين قرب حاجز السلام في مدخل مدينة خان شيخون وتم انتشال عدد من الجثامين ونقلهم إلى المشفى العسكري ليصار إلى تسليمهم لذويهم ودفنهم أصولا”.

وأوضح المصدر أن الجثامين التي تم انتشالها هي “لشهداء من قواتنا المسلحة ارتقوا خلال المعارك ضد التنظيمات الإرهابية عام 2015 ودفنوا من قبل زملائهم لتعذر نقلهم آنذاك”.

وعثرت وحدة من الجيش العربي السوري في وقت سابق اليوم على مقبرة جماعية تضم عددا من العسكريين ممن أقدمت التنظيمات الإرهابية على قتلهم والتنكيل بهم في بلدة اللطامنة بريف حماة الشمالي.

( السبت 23:15:15 2019/08/31 SyriaNow)

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Brotherhood, Martyrdom, Nusra Front, SAA, Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria, Zionist entity | Tagged: Khan Sheikhoun, Liberation of Idlib |