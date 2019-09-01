Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Vehicle, All Forces on Board Killed, Injured

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 1, 2019

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit has targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, killing and injuring all occupation forces on board.

“At 4.15pm (Beirut Time) on Sunday, September 1, 2019, the unit of martyrs Hassan Zbib and Yasser Daher has destroyed an Israeli military vehicle on the road at the Avivim base, killing and injuring all forces on board,” the Islamic Resistance announced in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

Following the attack, the Israeli military confirmed that a military vehicle has been targeted at the border with anti-tank missiles, saying ‘multiple hits’ were scored on ‘army base’.

Israeli websites said helicopters were transferring casualties to Zif Hospital in Safed (Zfat), highlighting that a state of fear and panic prevailed among settlers in the North of occupied Palestine who were told to go to shelters.

Israeli shells were falling around the villages of Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun in Lebanon’s South.

Hezbollah Secretary General announced last week that Hezbollah won’t keep mum before Israeli aggression and that the resistance will inevitably retaliate the killing of martyrs Hassan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria a week ago.

