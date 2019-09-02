Hezbollah to ‘Israel’: Eye for an Eye

September 1, 2019

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Resistance operation targeting the Israeli military vehicle in the northern settlement of Avivim aimed at maintaining deterrence against the Zionist enemy, asserting that the “eye for an eye” retaliation principle is being applied.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah ceremony to mark the second Ashura Night in Beirut’s southern suburb, Sheikh Qassem added that ‘Israel’ wanted to follow a path of stealth security operations against Lebanon in order to compensate its failure in 2006 war, confirming that its plot was exposed and frustrated.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Islamic Resistance is always there to defend Lebanon against the Israeli aggression and greed, adding that the “eye for an eye” formula will remain till the demise of the occupation entity.

Despite Netanyahu’s Claims, Photos Show Injured Israeli Soldiers Carried to Rambam Hospital in Haifa 

September 1, 2019

Although Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that none of his soldiers were injured in Hezbollah attack on a military vehicle in the northern settlement of Avivim, Zionist websites circulated photos of wounded soldiers being carried to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit has targeted an Israeli military vehicle near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, killing and injuring all occupation forces on board.

Filed under: Hezbollah, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Nasrallah, Netanyahu

