Sayyed Nasrallah: September 1, 2019… Save the Date, No More Israeli Red Lines

September 2, 2019

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah advised the Israelis on Monday to save the date of September 1, 2019 when Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance carried out Avivim retaliatory strike, saying that the operation represented a new stage in the Israeli-resistance struggle.

Addressing crowds at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah said while the Israeli enemy wanted to change rules of engagements with Hezbollah, the Lebanese Resistance, on its turn, broke red lines set by Tel Aviv.

His eminence stressed that Avivim strike was an achievement by itself, as it took place despite all Israeli and US threats as well as measures taken by the occupation army at the border with Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah, meanwhile, said that the Resistance is committed to confront Israeli drones in the Lebanese skies, but noted, in this context, that its leadership will decide the right time and place for such confrontation.

Thanks and Salutes

After thanking God, Sayyed Nasrallah saluted Resistance fighters “who have been for eight days fully ready to retaliate for the Israeli aggression,” referring to Israeli strikes that killed two of Hezbollah fighters in Syria and the attack by two drones on Beirut’s Dahiyeh last week.

The Resistance leader then praised Lebanese Army and Lebanese people for their support and steadfastness in face of the Israeli aggression.

His eminence also hailed President Michel Aoun, Premier Saad Hairi and Speaker Nabih Berri over their national stances regarding the Israeli aggression.

Sayyed Nasrallah furthermore thanked Lebanese and some Arab media outlets over their coverage that refuted lies circulated by occupation army and media.

“We’ve Punished the Enemy”

Hezbollah S.G. stressed that the latest escalation started last week by the Israeli aggression in Syria and Dahiyeh, noting that Israeli explosive-laden drones, which fell down in Dahiyeh before dawn last Sunday (August 25), failed to achieve their goals.

“Since the first hours (of the aggression) we announced that we won’t keep mum and that we won’t accept new equations to be imposed, so we said that certainly we will retaliate.”

“We announced that the Resistance will retaliate. This announcement represents a point of strength for the Resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah said during third night of the holy month of Muharram.

“What happened since last Sunday represented a punishment for the enemy…We are before a retaliatory attack on several levels including military and psychological ones.”

“The Israeli Army has evacuated all its posts and bases at the border in Lebanon since I announced my threats. I told them to hide and keep away (from potential targets), but what happened was that they have disappeared!”

“Tyrant Israel Humiliated”

“In the last eight days, the entire world saw Israel – the tyrant power- frightened, concerned and hiding in… It’s humiliation!” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“On the other side, the Lebanese Army, the Resistance fighters and the Lebanese people stayed in their posts and towns (near the border)… It’s honor!”

Hezbollah S.G. noted, meanwhile, that Avivim strike took place during the day and not the night, stressing that the Resistance leadership deliberately decided to do so, in the Israeli depth and despite all risks and measures taken by the Israeli occupation.

“Despite all measures and fake targets set by the Israeli enemy, the Resistance exerted patience and accurately hit the target. What happened proves the Resistance’s courage, accuracy, responsibility.”

“No More Red Lines”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that what the Resistance’s operation in Avivim is an achievement since it took place despite threats and intimidation attempts, noting that one of the major red lines set by the Israeli enemy was broken during the strike.

“Territories occupied by the Israeli enemy in 1948 is one of the major red lines set by the Israeli enemy,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that the Resistance managed to launch an attack at this area, breaking the Israeli major red line.

“While the enemy wanted to change rules of engagements, the Resistance managed to break one of Israel’s major red lines,” his eminence said.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Israeli as saying:

“September 1, 2019… save this date. It’s the start of a new stage of the situation at the border between Lebanon and the Palestinian occupied territories.”

Israeli Drones

Sayyed Nasrallah also vowed that the Resistance will confront the Israeli drones in the Lebanese skies.

“We have a new target today, which is the Israeli drones. In the last years we avoid this target over local considerations,” the Resistance leader said, stressing that it’s the Lebanese people’s right to defend their land.

“We will defend our land. We will confront these drones in the Lebanese skies.”

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that some parties will slam such moves under the pretext that they will rise tensions with the Israeli enemy.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah said:

“I tell those people, who are keen for stability in the region, that they have to talk to the international community in a bid to tell Israel that the Resistance won’t accept Israeli violation of the Lebanese sovereignty anymore.” “Israelis have to know that what happened was because of (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu’s idiocy,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding: “If Israel attacks us then we won’t recognize the so-called Blue Line.”

