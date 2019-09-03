Hezbollah Releases Footage of ’Avivim’ Operation [English Subtitles]

Posted on September 3, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Releases Footage of âAvivimâ Operation [English Subtitles]

By Staff

Hezbollah released the video of the recent operation against ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the ‘Avivim’ settlement, which is based on the occupied Lebanese village of Salha.

Following is the vidoe with English subtitles by al-Ahed News:

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: IOF, Israeli Aggression, Palestine, Zionist entity | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: