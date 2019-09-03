Hezbollah Releases Footage of ’Avivim’ Operation [English Subtitles]

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Hezbollah released the video of the recent operation against ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the ‘Avivim’ settlement, which is based on the occupied Lebanese village of Salha.

Following is the vidoe with English subtitles by al-Ahed News:

﻿

