Chief of Iran’s National Security Committee to Al-Ahed: The World’s Oppressed Are Happy with Hezbollah’s Operation

Posted on September 4, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Chief of Iranâs National Security Committee to Al-Ahed: The Worldâs Oppressed Are Happy with Hezbollahâs Operation

By Mokhtar Haddad

Tehran – In an exclusive interview with al-Ahed News Website, Chief of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly [Shura Majlis], Hojatoleslam Sheikh Mojtaba Zonnour emphasized: “Today, we are witnessing the pride of Islam, Lebanon, the resistance and Hezbollah.”

Talking to al-Ahed about Hezbollah’s latest operation against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the settlement of ‘Avivim’, which is built on the occupied Lebanese town of Salha, Sheikh Zonnour added that: “It is true that two resistance men were recently martyred at the hands of the Zionist entity, but the response it received was very strong in which it suffered doubled losses.”

“Hezbollah today is powerful and has a strong deterrence power, in addition to its suitable fast response, in which it can hush any Zionist practice in the region, responding in a way that the enemy regrets its action,” Sheikh Zonnour went on to say.

“Today, the friends of the world’s oppressed people are happy with this response, while the enemies are disappointed.”

According to the senior Iranian official,

“All of this is due to the blessings of Imam Hussein [AS] revolution, and the lesson of resistance Hezbollah fighters have learned from the Leader of Martyrs Imam Hussein [AS].”

In conclusion, Sheikh Hojatoleslam Zonnour told al-Ahed that:

“Every day we witness Hezbollah and the resistance’s growing might, and the resistance men on the front will thwart and disappoint the Zionist occupation enemy’s plots.”

Read the original text in Arabic here

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: Armed resistance, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Iran, Nasrallah | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: