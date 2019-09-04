Hezbollah Retaliatory Operation in Avivim ‘Heroic, Shows Resistance Power’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 2, 2019

Several powers and parties in Lebanon and the region hailed Hezbollah’s ‘heroic’ operation near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and Syria last week.

Palestinian resistance factions described as ‘qualitative’ the operation in which Hezbollah’s Hasan Zbeeb and Yasser Daher’s unit has targeted an Israeli military vehicle on the road at the Avivim Israel base.

Palestinian Factions

“Hezbollah’s qualitative retaliation confirms that the choice of resistance is the most powerful one that can deter the enemy,” Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing said in a statement.

Separately, Islamic Jihad issues another statement, congratulating the leadership and fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

“This retaliation proves the resistance’s power, deterrence and loyalty,” the Palestinian resistance movement said.

“Victory of resistance path is closer today in light of deterrence achieved against the Israeli enemy, thanks to steadfastness and courage of resistance fighters,” the statement added.

For its part, Hamas resistance movement stressed that Hezbollah through the operation was defending its people.

“Lebanese resistance exerts its right of defending its people against the Israeli occupation,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, as quoted by Palestinian media.

O the other hand, Fatah congratulated the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on the operation, describing it as a ‘heroic’ act.

Iran’s Shmakhani

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani praised Hezbollah for Avivim operation, saying it “attested to the resistance front’s determination to combat threats and destabilizing forces.”

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Shamkhani hailed the operation at the beginning of the days of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS) as the embodiment of the highly-revered imam’s motto “far from us is disgrace,” according to Iranian media.

Ansarullah

Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement hailed Hezbollah’s retaliation as “heroic act that proves by military means Lebanon’s right to confront Israeli hegemony.”

“The retaliation confirms the resistance credibility, noting that such credibility has been built through years of honored acts,” Ansarullah’s spokesman Mohammad Abdulsalam was quoted as saying by Al-Massirah.

In Lebanon, meanwhile, Leader of Marada Sleiman Frangieh praised Hezbollah over the operation.

“The resistance retaliation in the Israeli depth shows our strength and confirms our right to defend our land and people,” Frangieh said on Sunday.

Following is the vidoe with English subtitles by al-Ahed News:

Source: Al-Manar

