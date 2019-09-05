After Denying Hits in Hezbollah Attack on Avivim Vehicle, ‘Israel’ Weirdly Announces 4 Soldiers Injured by Stones!

September 4, 2019

The Zionist media outlets weirdly announced that four of the army soldiers were injured by stones, clarifying that a “stupid game” was behind the critical injury of an Israeli soldier in a base in the Zionist entity’s north.

The enemy’s media added that three other injuries were recorder during clashes with Palestinians in the Shaafat camp in the occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) after storming it.

Since Hezbollah struck a Zionist military vehicle in Avivim northern settlement, the Israeli occupation authorities have tried to conceal the fact of enduring four injuries, claiming that the two fired missiles did not hit the target.

The Islamic Resistance released a footage on Monday showing the anti-tank Kornet missiles precisely hitting a military vehicle in Avivim base a day earlier.

