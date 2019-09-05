Syria, Iraq To Reopen Strategic Border Crossing Within Few Days

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The strategic al-Qa’im border crossing between Syria and Iraq will be reopened on September 7 after being closed for more than five years.

According to Sputnik, the security committee in Deir Ezzor and the governorate’s governor had inspected the crossing to make sure that all the preparations are completed ahead of the reopening.

“The [al-Qa’im] is fully ready to receive travelers,” a Syrian official told Sputnik, confirming that the crossing will be reopened on September 7.

The al-Qa’im crossing was set to be reopened on September 1. However, the ongoing renovation on the Iraqi side of the crossing delayed the reopening.

Iraqi government forces liberated the eastern part of Qa’im in November 2017. Within a few days, the Syrian military liberated the western part of the crossing, near the city of al-Bukamal.

The reopening of the al-Qa’im crossing is expected to boost the trade between Syria and Iraq, which would have a positive impact on the economic situation in both countries.

