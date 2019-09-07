SAUDI ARABIA IS PREPARING TO REOPEN ITS EMBASSY IN DAMASCUS

South Front

07.09.2019

Saudi Arabia Is Preparing To Reopen Its Embassy In Damascus

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) addresses the first meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Economic and Development Affairs Authority in Riyadh on November 10, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / FAYEZ NURELDINE

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamad Bin Salman, wants to reopen the Kingdom’s embassy in the Syrian capital of DamascusMujtahid, an anonymous Saudi activist, revealed on September 1.

The pseudonymous activist, who is known for leaking credible information on Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs, said that Bin Salman, known as MBS, has directed Saudi Foreign Ministry to restore economic and commercial relations with the Damascus government.

Last year, the UAE became the first Arab state to reopen its embassy in Damascus and appoint a chargé d’affaires in the war-torn country.

“Unlike what many believe, there is no disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Syria,” the activist wrote on Twitter.

Mujtahid’s claims were confirmed a few days later by an unnamed Arab diplomatic source in Damascus, who told the al-Watan newspaper that reports of a near Saudi return to the Syrian capital are credible.

“The opening of the Saudi Embassy is not far away,” the source told the Syrian newspaper on September 5.

Saudi Arabia was among the first Arab states to close its embassy in Damascus in 2012. Later, the Kingdom became one of the key backers of anti-government forces in Syria.

By planning to reopen the Kingdom’s embassy in Damascus, Bin Salman may be trying to de-escalate the tension with Syria’s regional ally, Iran.

