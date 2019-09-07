Second Ballistic Strike in 24 Hours, Badr 1 Targets Najran Regional Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Rocketry Force of the Army and Popular Committees on Friday targeted Najran Regional Airport by a ballistic missile, Badr 1. It is the second operation in which the army targeted the airport, and the fourth operation targeting the Saudi depth within 24 hours.

The Armed forces spokesman Brigadier Yahya Sare’e said in a statement that “The Rocketry Force fired a ballistic missile, Badr 1, at Najran Regional Airport targeted drones hangers at the airport.”

The Brigadier confirmed that the missile hit its target with high accuracy, and caused disruption of air navigation at the airport.

“The operation is in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, where all necessary and preventive measures have been taken to protect civilians,” the spokesman said.

This is the second operation targeting Najran Regional Airport in 24 hours, in addition to two operations which were carried out by the Air Force targeting the airport and an Air Base in Aseer.

The Rocketry Force of the Army and the Popular Committees, on Thursday, launched a batch of missiles, Badr 1, at the airport and the Saudi duty force in Najran and other military targets.

After targeting Najran airport, the Air Force of the Army and Popular Committees carried out several attacks against King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, in Aseer, with a number of drones, Qasif 2K.

At dawn on Friday, the Air Force carried out attacks by a number of drones, Qasif 2K, on an important military target, in Khamis Mushait of Aseer, according to the Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Sare’e.

It should be noted that the Yemeni operations in the Saudi depth come within the framework of legitimate response to the US-Saudi crimes against the Yemeni people.

