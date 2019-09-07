US State Secretary Threatens Lebanon With Possible Israeli Strikes On Hezbollah’s ‘Missile Factory’

On September 5, Israeli sources claimed that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had sent a warning letter to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, urging him to dismantle a ‘missile factory’ set up by Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley.
According to reports, Pompeo allegedly warned Lebanon that the Israeli military would strike the supposed factory used to develop and modernize missiles.
The message was allegedly transferred directly to Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who is known for his close ties to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Pompeo allegedly told Bassil that Israel had intelligence information about a second missile production plant set up by Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
“Lebanon should immediately dismantle the second factory, otherwise Israel will attack and destroy it in the coming days,” he said.
Here’s a picture worth a thousand missiles:
We can now reveal that inside this Hezbollah facility is Iranian-supplied machinery used to manufacture precision guided missiles with an accuracy of less than 10 meters.
Nabi Chit, Lebanon
“This facility is of superior importance to the Hezbollah precision-missile project, which is why Hezbollah, in fear of strikes, evacuated precious and unique equipment from the compound to civilian locations in Beirut,” the military said.
