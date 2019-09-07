Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (29 August – 04 September 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (29 August – 04 September 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

29 August – 04 September 2019

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 1 Civilian killed and 93 others injured, including 33 children, a woman, 2 journalists, and a paramedic.

West Bank: 4 civilians injured, including a child and a human rights defender.

During 85 incursions into the West Bank: 91 civilians, including 8 children and 2 women, arrested

A Palestinian forced to self-demolish his house in the occupied East Jerusalem, while an under-construction mosque, a well and 2 agricultural rooms demolished in eastern Hebron.

3 Israeli military orders to seize lands in eastern Bethlehem, and 3 attacks reported by settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.

5 shooting incidents reported against Palestinian fishing boats off Gaza shores.

34 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 9 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 139 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and injured 93 Palestinian civilians, including 33 children, a woman, 2 journalists, and a paramedic, were injured at the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, 4 were injured in the West Bank, including a child and a human rights defender.

As part of the Israeli incursions and house raids, Israel carried out 85 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents in addition to shooting in many incidents. As a result, 91 Palestinians were arrested, including 8 children and 2 women. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces carried out one limited incursion into the central Gaza Strip, and arrested 4 Palestinians who tried to infiltrate via the border fence.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 7 violations, including forcing a civilian to self-demolish his house in Silwan village in Jerusalem under the pretext of non-licensing, and demolishing an udner-construction mosque, a water well and 2 agricultural rooms in Khelet al-Baqar in eastern Hebron. Further, the Israeli forces issued 3 military orders to seize lands in eastern Bethlehem. The settlers also carried out 3 attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.

During the reporting period, the Israeli naval forces continued their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen and their equipment at sea though sailing within the allowed fishing area. This week witnessed 5 shooting and chasing incidents against the fishermen and their boats.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, it should be highlighted that Israel continues its closure of the Gaza Strip for the 14th consecutive year, severely restricting the freedom of movement of persons and goods and isolating the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians movement is restricted and others are arrested.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

The 72th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 30 August 2019, titled In Commemoration of Our Martyrs.” As a result of the Israeli use of excessive force, a man was killed and 93 civilians injured, including 33 children, a woman, 2 journalists and a paramedic.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 30 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. The protest involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag. At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 29 of them were injured, including 13 children and a photojournalist: 20, including 6 children, were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 5, including 4 children, were hit with rubber bullets; and 4, including 3 children, were hit with tear gas canisters, including 2 children. The wounded photojournalist, Ibrahim Nasser Hussain Abu-Marsa (26), was shot in the chest with a rubber bullet. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances of the Ministry of Health and Union of Health Work Committees to the Indonesian and al-'Awdah Hospitals. Medical sources classified their injuries between minor and moderate.

: At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 30 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. The protest involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag. At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 29 of them were injured, including 13 children and a photojournalist: 20, including 6 children, were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 5, including 4 children, were hit with rubber bullets; and 4, including 3 children, were hit with tear gas canisters, including 2 children. The wounded photojournalist, Ibrahim Nasser Hussain Abu-Marsa (26), was shot in the chest with a rubber bullet. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances of the Ministry of Health and Union of Health Work Committees to the Indonesian and al-‘Awdah Hospitals. Medical sources classified their injuries between minor and moderate. Gaza City: at approximately 16:30 on Friday, 30 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 7 were injured, including 4 children and a photojournalist: 3 with live bullets, 3 with rubber bullets and 1 with a tear gas canister. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Ismail Sa’ed Abu Qadous (32) was hit with a rubber bullet to his right foot. The wounded photojournalist Ali Hassan Jadallah (29), sustained a rubber bullet to the head. Mr. Jadallah works for Anadolu News Agency.

Gaza City: at approximately 16:30 on Friday, 30 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 7 were injured, including 4 children and a photojournalist: 3 with live bullets, 3 with rubber bullets and 1 with a tear gas canister. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Ismail Sa'ed Abu Qadous (32) was hit with a rubber bullet to his right foot. The wounded photojournalist Ali Hassan Jadallah (29), sustained a rubber bullet to the head. Mr. Jadallah works for Anadolu News Agency.

Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. at approximately 17:10, a number of protestors raised the Palestinian flags, fired balloons and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. As a result, 10 civilians were wounded, including 2 children:7 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel, 1 was shot with a rubber bullet and 2 were hit with tear gas canisters. before the protests were concluded at approximately 19:00, Israeli forces arrested 3 young men after crossing the border fence in eastern al-Buraij refugee camp.

Khan Younis: hundreds Tens approached the border fence and attempted to throw stones, and firecrackers and raised Palestinian flags in addition to chanting national songs. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, wounding 20 civilians, including 7 children: 12 received medical treatment on the spot, and 8 others, including 3 children, were transferred to hospitals. Bader Nabil Suleiman Abu-Mousa (24), from Khan Younis, was critically wounded with a live bullet to the head while present few steps from the main border fence. Abu Mousa was taken to the field medical point and then transferred to Gaza European Hospital where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 31 August 2019.

Rafah: hundreds participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore shows, and speeches were held. Palestinian Minitry of Health honored Izz-al-Deen Samsoum (12) for volunteering with the medical crews during last week's protest, and photojournalist Hidra al-Sharif who captured Samsoum in action. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones at the shielded Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 27 civilians were injured, including 7 children and a PRCS paramedic. It was documented that 10 were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 14 were hit with rubber bullets and 3 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic was identified as: Ashraf Shafiq Hussain al-Khatib (41), shot in the back with a rubber bullet.

hundreds Tens approached the border fence and attempted to throw stones, and firecrackers and raised Palestinian flags in addition to chanting national songs. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, wounding 20 civilians, including 7 children: 12 received medical treatment on the spot, and 8 others, including 3 children, were transferred to hospitals. Bader Nabil Suleiman Abu-Mousa (24), from Khan Younis, was critically wounded with a live bullet to the head while present few steps from the main border fence. Abu Mousa was taken to the field medical point and then transferred to Gaza European Hospital where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 31 August 2019. Rafah: hundreds participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore shows, and speeches were held. Palestinian Minitry of Health honored Izz-al-Deen Samsoum (12) for volunteering with the medical crews during last week’s protest, and photojournalist Hidra al-Sharif who captured Samsoum in action. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones at the shielded Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 27 civilians were injured, including 7 children and a PRCS paramedic. It was documented that 10 were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 14 were hit with rubber bullets and 3 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic was identified as: Ashraf Shafiq Hussain al-Khatib (41), shot in the back with a rubber bullet.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 30 August 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah launched their weekly peaceful protest and headed towards the village’s eastern entrance that has been closed by Israeli forces for the past 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protested the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired sponge-tipped bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including an international human rights defender, were injured.

At approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, 04 September 2019, Palestinians from Zawata village square, west of Nablus launched a peaceful protest, called for by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). The protest headed to Eskan al-Oufuq Housing project in Ijnisinya and al-Naqura villages, northwest of the city, they protested the Israeli forces’ incursions to the area and their attempt to transfer it to a military training area. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans. When they approached the abovementioned area, Israeli soldiers stationed in the area entrance, on roadsides and behind their military vehicles, fired tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a number of protestors suffocated due tear gas inhalation.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 06:50 on Thursday, 29 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia shore in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. This attack recurred at approximately 12:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 10:30 on Friday, 30 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 10:35 on Saturday, 31 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The attack recurred at approximately 18:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:00 on Monday, 02 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Jabalia shore in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 03 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 29 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Husein Jalal Masalmah (25) and Suleiman Abdul Karim al-‘Ajouz (24).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 10 civilians and took them to unknown destination.

(The names of the arrestees are available at PCHR)

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 7 civilians, including a young man and his father namely: Yazan Ahmed Hamarshah (22), ‘Oqab Nafe’at (57), his son ‘Antar (20), As’ad ‘Essam QAniri (23), Mohammed Jihad Abu Baker (27), Mohammed Husein ‘Amarnah 928) and Abdullah Bassem ‘Obadi (25).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ala’a Mohammed Barath’eyah (36) and then arrested him.

At the same time, large Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed Najajrah (14) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ezzat Mohammed Samamrah and then arrested his sons: Shadi (23) and ‘Ezzat (25).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yasser Darwish (38), Secretary of Fatah Movement in the village, and then arrested him. It should be noted that Darwish was arrested 3 times within 10 days on charge of organizing a summer camp in al-‘Issawiyah village sponsored and funded by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Liqia village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Atiyah ‘Asi (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salah Eden Nasser Sa’edah (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed at al-Karama border crossing with Jordan arrested Mariam ‘Ali Ahmed Abu ‘Obeid (30) while returning back from United Arab Emirates to Jenin.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in Hebron and al-Samou’a village, south of the city; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 30 August 2019:

At approximately 02:00,Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Anan Yusuf Zama’rah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Dabbous (30), a photojournalist, and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli soldiers stationed in eastern al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, arrested 4 civilians while attempting to sneak through the border fence into Israel. The arrestees were identified as: Mahmoud Husni Salamah al-‘Oudat (25), Farij Farhan Ahmed Abu Thaher (28), Malek Hani Ibrahim Abu Mandil (28) and Ramadan Yusuf Suleiman Abu Ghulah (24); all of them are from al-Maghazi.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Surif and Beit ‘Awa villages in Hebron; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 31 August 2019:

At approximately 02:50, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah. Meanwhile, number of children and young men gathered and threw stones at them. The soldiers chased the protestors and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men sustained tear gas inhalation and fainted. Furthermore, another Israeli force raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 2 children namely ‘Obaidah Khaldoun al-Barghuthi (17) and Nassrallah Ahmed Mesh’al (22). The Israeli forces incursion continued for 3 hours before they withdrew from the village.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces backed by 6 military construction vehicles moved about 100 meters from the border fence into east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. The vehicles leveled lands and repaired the barbed wire along the border fence. The incursion continued until 15:40 on the same day after which the Israeli forces were redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli authorities banned holding the Holy Family League in the playground of Burj Luq Luq Social Center Society in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City claiming that its funded by the PA. Lawyer Mohanned Jbarah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Israeli forces and Intelligence Service officers raided the society’s head office, forced the teams participating in the league to leave the playground, closed its doors and fixed the ban decision, signed by the Israeli Minister of Internal Security. Jbarah mentioned that Israeli forces arrested Nasser Ghaith, Head of Burj Luq Luq Society, and Montaser Edkedak, Director of the society, in addition to ‘Ala’a Jamjoum and Khaled al-Sayyad, coordinator of the League. In the evening hours, the arrestees were released on condition not access the society building for 5 days.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in al-Fawar refugee camp, al-Majd and Tawas villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 01 September 2019

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint on Qalqiliyah – Nablus Street. They checked Palestinian civilians’ ID cards and then arrested Ra’ed Mohammed Qar’an (25), Tamer Saleh Qar’an (25) and Oseid Feras Abu Lebdah (26); all of them are from Qalqiliya.

At approximately 00:50 on Sunday, 03 September 2019, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, then arrested Bassem Hasan Barha (25), an officer at the Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PPS), and later released him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Karim Rajeh al-Barghuthi. Two soldiers pushed him; let a police dog attack him, wounding him in the foot. They then hand cuffed him and detained him in a room. Furthermore, the soldiers arrested Abdul Karim and his wife Wedad al-Barguthi (61), a lecturer in Birzeit University. It should be noted that on Saturday, 31 August 2019, Israeli forces arrested Abdul Karim’s son Karmel Abdul Karim al-Bargjuthi (29) at a military checkpoint while returning from Hebron to Kuber village.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Aziz Habib Rushdi (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, an Israeli force moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shadi Mohammed ‘Atiyah (18) and the arrested.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli soldiers, who deployed near al-Haram al-Ibrahimi in the center of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Abdul Hadi Mohammed Abu Suneinah (15) under the pretext of not obeying the soldier’s orders. Abu Suneinah was transferred to a police station in “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of the city.

At approximately 23:20, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near Kafel Hares village (Ariel Square), north of Salfit. They checked Palestinian civilians ID cards and their vehicles and then arrested Ra’fat Marwan Yamin (22), from Jeet village, north of Qalqiliyah.

Israeli forces carried out (7) incursions in Hebron, al-Thaheriyah and Emrish villages in Hebron; Eskaka village, east of Salfit; Kafer al-Deek village, east of the city and Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 02 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Issawiyah, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (8) civilians namely: Mahmoud ‘Abdul Ra’ouf Mahmoud (21); Fadi Mohammed Hussain Atiya (24); Ahmed Jamal Atiya (24); Ahmed Jihad Atiya (19); Ahmed Salah Dari (22); Mohammed Mohammed Muhaisen (21); Saleh Ahmed Dari (20); and Emad Taha Aburyala (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem, and stationed on al-Saf Street. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Ayyad Jamal al-Harimi (26) and Mohanned Jaber Matahen (23).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yahiya Saleh al-Amour (35) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dese village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and stationed in al-Ras neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mahmoud ‘Ariqat (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ghassan Mahmoud Abu Hashhash (40) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baha’a Youssef ‘Ar’ar (35) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kharas village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tha’er ‘Aziz Halahla (39) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Wad neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nour Salim al-Shalabi (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hisham Mohammed Rajoub (60) and Mohammed Youssef Shaheen (34) and then arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sangal village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qusai Eyad Masalma (20), a student at Birzeit University, and then arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli soldiers established a temporary checkpoint at Bait Ummer village entrance, north of Hebron. They stopped and searched Palestinian vehicles, checked passengers’ ID cards and then arrested Nadeem Mohammed Sabarna (33).

Israeli forces carried out (6) incursions in Hebron, Nuba, Taffuh and Beit Kahel villages in Hebron; Hares village, north of Salfit; and Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 03 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anabtah village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (5) civilians: Zaher ‘Amer Barakat (27), Banan Mansour Abu Daqer (22), Yazeed Tayseer ‘Abdul Dayem (21), Hasan Tayseer Fareed Aburaya (23), and Mohammed Saif Abu Asal (19).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Husein Harizat (50) and then arrested him anf his son Husein (21).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Montaser ‘Essa Salem Shadidi (46) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arqan ‘Awad area, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Salem Qazaz (44) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Balatat al-Balad area, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Maher Mahmoud al-Adawi (24) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arqan ‘Awad area in Hebron and stationed in al-Harayeq area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suheib Mahmoud Fafisha (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer al-Lubad village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ehab Zeyad Mohammed Rajab (18) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 children namely: Wahid Hamdi Abu Maria (17), Qais Mohammed Kamel Abu Mariah (17) and Malek ‘Ayesh Kahlil Abu Maria (17).

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamil Jamal Ja’ar (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Moneer Kathem ‘Obeid (24) and Tareq Feras Mustafa (22).

Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in Kuber, Beit Rema, al-Nabi Saleh, Deir Ghasanah and Birzeit villages in Ramallah; Dura, Tarqumiya and Taramh village in Hebron; Hares village, north of Salfit; and Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 04 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Omer Abu Sabhah (38) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mo’taz Marwan Fayez Abdul Jawad (28) and Rami Ayman Husein Abu Hdaib (25) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Qader Khalil Abdul Qader Qatnani (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Roujeb village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Kareem Majed al-Halabi (44) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a’ city, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Riyad Talal al-‘Amour (16); and Mousa Mahmoud al-‘Amour (19) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Jabal al-Mawaleh neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Isma’el Nawawrah (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Barqa village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nafea’ Ahmed Salah (25) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hatem Tayeh Shalaldah (40) and then arrested him.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, 01 September 2019, Ma’moun Jalajel implemented the Israeli Municipality decision to self-demolished and dismantled his commercial facility in al-Bostan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Jalajel said that he forced to self-demolish his facility after the Israeli Municipality staff handed him an administrative demolition notice on Sunday morning, noting that he received a summons to refer to the municipality a month ago under the pretext of non-licensing. Jalajel said that he built his facility of tin plates 2 months ago, pointing out that the municipality office ordered him to completely demolish his 30-sqaure-meter facility.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 02 September 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and Israeli Municipality Officers moved into Khilet al-Bakar area in Eastern Hebron. The soldiers were deployed in the area while an under construction mosque (100 m²) and a water well (70 m³) were destroyed under the pretext of non-licensing. They also destroyed two agricultural rooms (60 m²) property of Bilal Elyan al-Rajbi.

On Wednesday, 04 September 2019, Israeli authorities issued three military orders to seize lands in Beit Jala city, Taqou’a and al-Rashida villages. According to Hasan Barijiyah, Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance in Bethlehem, the first one ordered the seizure of lands, owned by Palestinians from Beit Jala and al-Khader village. He also highlighted that these orders fall under the Israeli settlement expansion schemes to overtake hundreds of dunums for construction on Bypass road (60), connecting Jerusalem to “Gush Etzion.“ He also mentioned that the second military order entailed seizure of lands in al-Rashyda village, east of Bethlehem, to expand “Ma’ale Amos” settlement; and the third one was to seize lands in Taqou’a village for the expansion of “Nokdim”

Israeli Settler Violence

On Saturday, 31 August 2019, Israeli settlers attacked Ayman Khalil Sa’d, from Artas village in southern Bethlehem, while present in his land near “Gush Etzion“ settlement, south of the city. As a result, he sustained bruises and wounds in his face; he was transferred to Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation Hospital. Eyewitnesses said that a group of Israeli settlers, from “Gush Etzion“ settlement, attacked and severely beat Sa’d when he prevented them from entering his land, seized by Israel and currently considered part of the settlement.

At approximately 04:00 on Sunday, 01 September 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Kochav Hashakher“ settlement, attacked a vehicle belonging to Rafiq Saleem Abu ‘Aliyia (33) with stones, damaging its structure. Moreover, the settlers attacked with stones other vehicles, causing fear among the vehicles’ owners and passengers.

On Tuesday, 03 September 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, leveled lands in Wadi Makhrour area, west of Beit Jala, in order to build a settlement outpost in the area. Hasan Barijiyah, Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance in Bethlehem, said that a group of Israeli settlers moved into Wadi Makhrour area, where they leveled lands and surrounded them with barbed wires. In addition, the settlers set up a generator and a mobile home in the area. Barijiyah added that the settlers’ attack paves the way for the Israeli authorities to seize dozens of Palestinians dunums in Beit Jalal. It should be noted that the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities issued a press release, highlighting that this attack is a violation of international law and conventions for the protection of heritage, in particular the Convention concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage of 1972, the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, the Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, and the 2001 UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity.

At approximately 18:30 on Wednesday, 04 September 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “ Yatizhar“ settlement, which is established in the southern side of Madama village, south of Nablus, attacked the southern area of the village under the Israeli forces’ protection. The settlers burned herbs and damaged olive trees. The Palestinians did not know the number of trees damaged because they were denied access to their lands. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at the Israeli settler and soldiers, who fired gas canisters at them. As a result, Basam Wajeeh Yousef Qat (16) was wounded with a tear gas canister in his mouth and then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. Moreover, many of the village’s residents suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Moreover, Israeli naval forces imposed a blockade, chased fishermen, opened fire at them, and confiscated their fishing equipment. During the reporting period, 5 shooting incidents and chasing fishermen and their boats were documented.

Note: No updates occurred on the state of the crossing during the reporting. On 01 September 2019, Israeli authorities declared the entry of fuel supply needed to operate the Gaza Power Plant, allowing the re-operation of the third generator that was shut down a few days ago. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities decreased the fuel supply to the Gaza Power Plant by half. The decision made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu was in response to the firing of rockets towards Israel.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 34 temporary checkpoints, where 8 civilians were arrested. Moreover, a Palestinian woman was arrested while returning through King Hussein Bridge.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 29 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir, Beit Ummer and al-Karmel villages.

On Friday, 30 August 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Yatta.

On Saturday, 31 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and Sureef villages.

On Sunday, 01 September 2019, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the southern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrance to Ethna village.

On Monday, 02 September 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and on Beit ‘Awaa village road.

On Tuesday, 03 September 2019, 2 checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia and Ethna villages.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Friday, 30 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kherbitha al-Mosbah village, west of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 31 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Termas’iyia village, northeast of Ramallah; at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village; and at “Halmish“settlement square, northwest of the city.

On Sunday, 01 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Bierzit , north of Ramallah.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 29 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 30 August 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Jeftlik village, north of Jericho.

Nablus:

At approximately 16:30 on Thursday, 29 August 2019, Israeli forces closed with sand berms and rocks the southern entrance to Usreen village, south of Nablus. The Israeli forces claimed that Palestinian civilians threw stones at the Israeli vehicles while passing the mentioned road.

At approximately 19:00 on Monday, 02 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed at checkpoint of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, northwest of Nablus, obstructed the movement of Palestinian civilians’ vehicles until midnight.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 20:00 on Sunday, 18 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under Jabara village bridge, south of Tulkarm.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 17:00 on Friday, 30 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:30 on Saturday, 31 August 2019, Israeli forces re-established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 00:30 on Sunday, 03 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Qalqiliyia-Nablus Road, where they checked Palestinians’ IDs and then arrested 3 civilians.

At approximately 00:50, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, and then arrested a civilian.

Salfit:

At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, 29 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Ballout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 23:45 on Friday, 30 August 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city.

At approximateloy 23:20 on Sunday, 03 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit, where they checked Palestinians’ IDs and searched their vehicles. A civilian was arrested at the mentioned checkpoint.

