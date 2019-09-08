Four Young Gazans Infiltrate Israeli-held Territories, Seize Military Equipment before Returning Safely

Hamas fighters Gaza

September 7, 2019

Zionist media outlets reported that four Palestinian youths infiltrated from Gaza into the occupied territories, seizing military equipment.

The reports added that the infiltrators did not cause any damage to the fence during the infiltration process which ended successfully as they returned to the Strip safely.

MK Ofer Shelah who represent the Blue and White party blamed P Benjamin Netanyahu for losing deterrence in face of Hamas on Gaza border, adding that the Palestinian group imposes on ‘Israel’ the time of war and that of ‘peace’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

