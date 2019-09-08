Iranian Diplomat Amir Mousavi to Al-Ahed: Tehran Fulfilled its Promises to the Syrian People despite US Procrastination

Beirut – Head of Iran’s Strategic Studies and International Relations, former diplomat Amir Mousavi told al-Ahed News Website that the Iranian oil tanker Adriyan Dariya-1 has reached the Syrian coast and unloaded its cargo, adding that it is getting ready to head to another port.
In an exclusive interview with al-Ahed, Mousavi noted that the tanker has been registered under a North Korean marketing company, adding that the cargo was unloaded under the name of the North Korean company and not Iran.
“Iran was able to break the restriction imposed by the US against its allies,” Mousavi stressed, noting that “Tehran has fulfilled its pledge to the Syrian people despite the US procrastination and quarrel that lasted 4 months.”
“The load will be directly presented to the Syrian citizen and will contribute to shortening the long lines in front of the gas stations in Syria,” Mousavi said.
The Iranian diplomat further pointed out that “US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s latest statement stress that Iran has angered him and disabled him from making any decision to confront it.”
“Iran has broken the siege imposed on the Syrian people and has borne all consequences of this step,” he concluded.
Iranian tanker previously detained in Gibraltar allegedly offloads oil in Syria
Filed under: Iran, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Economic siege of Syria, John Bolton, Sanctions against Syria, Strait of Gibraltar |
BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The Iranian oil tanker, ADRIAN DARYA (previously Grace 1), that was previously detained in Gibraltar has allegedly offloaded its cargo in Syria, the Middle East Eye reported.
According to the Middle East Eye, the ADRIAN DARYA offloaded at least 55 percent of its cargo, a similar claim made to Al-Masdar from a Lebanese journalist that asked to remain anonymous.
At the same time, a Syrian source in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the oil was delivered using several small ships. He said the ships later moved the oil to the Syrian port-city of Baniyas in the Tartous Governorate.
Earlier this week, the ADRIAN DARYA was tracked off the coast of Baniyas; however, its fate was unknown at that time, as there were reports that it was heading to both Turkey and Lebanon.
Another Iranian ship named the SAVIOR was also tracked off the coast of Syria before it turned off its GPS. The vessel’s destination was supposed to be Port Said in Egypt.
These reports remain unconfirmed at this time, as neither Iran nor Syria has made any statement on the alleged oil delivery.