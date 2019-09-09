Hezbollah Fulfills Sayyed Nasrallah Promise, Downs Israeli Drone at Lebanese Border

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ ۖ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَىٰ نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ ۖ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا

[الجزء: ٢١ | الأحزاب ٣٣ | الآية: ٢٣] Among the believers are

men who have been true to their covenant with Allah; of them some have have been martyred; and some of them are still waiting, but they have never changed

Hezbollah announced early Monday it had shot down an Israeli drone after crossing the Lebanese airspace, fulfilling the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s promise to confront Israeli Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the Lebanese skies.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon “confronted with suitable weapons an Israeli drone as it crossed the Palestinian-Lebanese border towards the southern town of Ramieh.”

“The drone was downed in the outskirts of the town and now it is in the Resistance’s hand,” the statement added.

In an early strike on August 25, 2019 two explosive-laden Israeli drones fell down in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), hitting Hezbollah’s media center in Muawwad. The attacks, described by Sayyed Nasrallah as “very very dangerous” was preceded by Israeli strike which targeted Hezbollah post in Syria’s Damascus, killing two of the Lebanese Resistance fighters.

Tackling the event in that day (August 25), Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah will retaliate to Israeli aggression in Lebanon and Syria.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

