Hezbollah Starts Downing Israeli Drones Era

Posted on September 9, 2019 by martyrashrakat

September 9, 2019

May 9, 2019, marks the beginning of the era of downing Israeli drones in Lebanon in response to the Zionist attacks.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon “repelled with appropriate weapons an Israeli drone as it crossed the Palestinian-Lebanese border towards the southern town of Ramieh.”

“The drone was downed in the outskirts of the town and now it is in the hands of the Resistance fighters,” the statement added.

According to Al-Manar sources, 12 Zionist soldiers tried to follow the drone into the Lebanese territories in order to regain it, but that the presence of a Lebanese military unit as well as a number of locals in the area deterred them.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had promised to confront Israeli Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the Lebanese skies.

The Zionist occupation military confirmed a drone was downed in southern Lebanon, as the Israeli circles considered that Sayyed Nasrallah started fulfilling his promise.

Hezbollah fighters down Israeli drones as if they were hunting birds, according to Yedioth Ahronoth which wondered why the Zionist army could not down drones launched fro Gaza.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

