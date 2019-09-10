Kashmir: Harbinger of the Second Muslim Awakening in South Asia

See Behind The Veil

On August 22, 2019 Genocide Watch issued two emergency alerts for India: one pertaining to the ongoing lockdown in Kashmir which is now over a month long, and the other for the state of Assam. Coincidentally yet not surprisingly in both these cases Delhi, reigned by the Caste Hindu, stands as the perpetrator of atrocities against Muslims – Muslims in Kashmir and Assam.

In Assam the ethnically Bengali Muslims, who first settled there in colonial times, have been under the threat of losing their Indian citizenship status – “as part of a decades-long pattern of discrimination” – Genocide Watch fears with due reason, the over 10 million Bengali Muslims in Assam face imminent danger of dehumanizing indefinite imprisonment in the ‘foreigner detention’ centers constructed by the state because the vast numbers of poverty stricken Bengali Muslims cannot prove they have the legal right to life of freedom in the Land…