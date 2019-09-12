How Zionist Israel is Robbing America Blind! (video)

Posted on September 12, 2019 by samivesusu

 

The fact that America is funding Israeli expansionism is not new, however, in this must watch episode Jake Morphonios delves into the scale of that broad daylight plunder of Americans’ taxpayers’ money. I highly advise Americans and everyone else to watch to this superb work of investigative journalism:

Blackstone Intelligence Network writes:

“It doesn’t matter if you are a hard-working American. YOU are not entitled to keep your own income. YOU are a cash cow for the Zionist state of Israel. America’s labor force is Israel’s Golden Goose. And I am going to show you the financial statistics to prove it.”

 

Advertisements

Filed under: AIPAC, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, USA, Zionist entity | Tagged: , , , , |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: