How Zionist Israel is Robbing America Blind! (video)

BY GILAD ATZMON

The fact that America is funding Israeli expansionism is not new, however, in this must watch episode Jake Morphonios delves into the scale of that broad daylight plunder of Americans’ taxpayers’ money. I highly advise Americans and everyone else to watch to this superb work of investigative journalism:

Blackstone Intelligence Network writes:

“It doesn’t matter if you are a hard-working American. YOU are not entitled to keep your own income. YOU are a cash cow for the Zionist state of Israel. America’s labor force is Israel’s Golden Goose. And I am going to show you the financial statistics to prove it.”

