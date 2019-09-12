Palestinian Political Prisoner Dies of Medical Negligence at ‘Israeli’ Prison

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

An ailing Palestinian political inmate passed away in an ‘Israeli’ medical center after prison authorities denied him proper medical aid, the Palestinian Information Center has reported.

The deceased prisoner, identified as 47-year-old Bassam al-Sayeh, died on Sunday in the ‘Israeli’ Assaf Harofeh medical center.

Despite his deteriorating health condition, the Zionist prison authorities had rejected numerous calls for the release of Sayeh, who was suffering from bone and blood cancer.

Sayeh had been receiving chemotherapy by incompetent physicians and lost his life due to pulmonary edema, cirrhosis and cardiac failure.

A resident of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Sayeh was arrested by ‘Israeli’ forces in October 2015.

Palestinian prisoners had threatened to cause chaos in the prison in case of Sayeh’s death.

A Palestinian official said in May 2018 that at least seven Palestinians had lost their lives in ‘Israeli’ prisons and detention centers since 2017, noting that the jails had turned into a place where the inmates were doomed to death and faced arbitrary and repressive measures.

The head of the Palestinian Authority’s Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Issa Qaraqe, said in a statement that Palestinian prisoners need international protection, demanding concrete measures to bring the Tel Aviv regime before the International Criminal Court.

His statement came after a Palestinian prisoner died of health complications he developed in ‘Israeli’ jails in January 2018.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that 57-year-old Hussain Hassani Ataollah died in the West Bank city of Nablus.

