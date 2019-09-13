Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (05 – 11 September 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (05 – 11 September 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

05 September – 11 September 2019

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 2 children killed and 80 civilians injured, including 39 children, 2 paramedics and a journalist.

West Bank: 5 civilians injured, including a child.

During 99 incursions into the West Bank: 47 civilians arrested, including 5 children and a woman.

2 shooting incidents reported against Palestinian fishing boats off Gaza shores, and 6 others reported at the agricultural lands, east of the Gaza Strip.

7 violations committed by Israeli forces and settlers as part of the settlement activity in the West Bank.

45 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 9 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 162 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces killed 2 children at the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip and injured 80 other civilians: 39 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics, including a female paramedic, at the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, 5 were injured, including a child, in the West Bank, making a total of 85 injuries among Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces.

As part of the Israeli incursions and house raids, Israel carried out 99 incursions into the West Bank and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents in addition to shooting in many incidents. As a result, 47 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces carried out one limited incursion into the eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 3 Palestinians who tried to infiltrate via the border fence in the eastern and central Gaza Strip.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank. PCHR documented 7 violations, including forcing a civilian to self-demolish his house in Silwan village in Jerusalem, destroying the foundations of 2 residential buildings in al-‘Iziriyah in Jerusalem, demolishing 3 rooms, 3 tinplate dwellings and residential tents in Hebron, and confiscating a construction vehicle and a truck in Qalqiliyah. Further, as part of the settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank, the Israeli settlers threw stones at 3 cars in southern Nablus and broke their windows.

During the reporting period, the Israeli naval forces continued their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen and their equipment at sea though sailing within the allowed fishing area. This week witnessed 2 shooting and chase incidents against the fishermen and their boats.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation in the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods and ongoing isolation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians’ movement is restricted and others are arrested.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

The 73th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 06 September 2019, titled “Protecting the Home Front.” The Israeli attacks resulted in killing 2 children and wounding 80 civilians, including 39 children, 2 paramedics and a journalist.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 06 September 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at a number of protesters, who threw stones at them. As a result, ‘Ali Sami ‘Ali al-Ashqar (17) , from Jabalia refugee camp, was killed after being shot with a live bullet that entered the backside of his chest and exited through the lower front side of his neck while only few meters away from the border fence. Moreover, 36 civilians were injured, including 26 children: 29 with live bullets and their shrapnel; 20 of them were children; 3 with tear gas canisters; and 4, including 3 children, with rubber bullets.

: At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 06 September 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at a number of protesters, who threw stones at them. As a result, , from Jabalia refugee camp, was killed after being shot with a live bullet that entered the backside of his chest and exited through the lower front side of his neck while only few meters away from the border fence. Moreover, 36 civilians were injured, including 26 children: 29 with live bullets and their shrapnel; 20 of them were children; 3 with tear gas canisters; and 4, including 3 children, with rubber bullets. Gaza City: at approximately 16:00 on Friday, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The activities continued until 19:00 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. As a result, Khaled Abu Baker Mohammed Sufian al-Rab’ie (14), from al-Shija’iyah neighborhood, was killed. According to PCHR’s investigations, the child arrived at Shifa Hospital at approximately 17:35 with a bullet wound in his waist, while being tens of meters away from the border fence, and he was pronounced dead. Moreover, 16 civilians were injured, including 6 children, a female paramedic and a journalist: 6 with live bullets, 8 with rubber bullets and 2 with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic is Mona Khalifah Lubbad (21), who sustained a shrapnel wound to her left foot. The wounded journalist, Ahmed Mohammed al-Hendi (23), sustained a rubber bullet injury to the hand. Mr. al-Hendi works for Siraj Media Services.

at approximately 16:00 on Friday, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The activities continued until 19:00 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. As a result, from al-Shija’iyah neighborhood, was killed. According to PCHR’s investigations, the child arrived at Shifa Hospital at approximately 17:35 with a bullet wound in his waist, while being tens of meters away from the border fence, and he was pronounced dead. Moreover, 16 civilians were injured, including 6 children, a female paramedic and a journalist: 6 with live bullets, 8 with rubber bullets and 2 with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic is Mona Khalifah Lubbad (21), who sustained a shrapnel wound to her left foot. The wounded journalist, Ahmed Mohammed al-Hendi (23), sustained a rubber bullet injury to the hand. Mr. al-Hendi works for Siraj Media Services. Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. at approximately 17:10, a number of protestors threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. As a result, 8 civilians were wounded, including 4 children: 4 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel, 1 was shot with a rubber bullet and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters.

at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. at approximately 17:10, a number of protestors threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. As a result, 8 civilians were wounded, including 4 children: 4 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel, 1 was shot with a rubber bullet and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters. Khan Younis: The Israeli forces’ use of force against the protesters, who gathered in the encampment in eastern Khuza’ah and near the border fence, resulted in the injury of 9 civilians, including 4 children and a paramedic: 5 with live bullets and shrapnel, 2 with rubber bullets; and 1 with tear gas canisters. Furthermore, many other civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. They received treatment on the spot in the field medical point. The wounded paramedic, As’ad Sami Mohammed Abu Ghalwah (30), from Khan Younis, was shot with a rubber bullet to the right foot.

The Israeli forces’ use of force against the protesters, who gathered in the encampment in eastern Khuza’ah and near the border fence, resulted in the injury of 9 civilians, including 4 children and a paramedic: 5 with live bullets and shrapnel, 2 with rubber bullets; and 1 with tear gas canisters. Furthermore, many other civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. They received treatment on the spot in the field medical point. The wounded paramedic, As’ad Sami Mohammed Abu Ghalwah (30), from Khan Younis, was shot with a rubber bullet to the right foot. Rafah: hundreds participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore songs and speeches were held. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones at the shielded Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 11 civilians were injured, including a child. It was documented that 9 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel and 2 were shot with rubber bullets.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 06 September 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah launched their weekly peaceful protest and headed towards the village’s eastern entrance that has been closed by Israeli forces for the past 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protested the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired sponge-tipped bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was shot with a rubber bullet to the face and a 19-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the lower abdomen.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 08 September 2019, Israeli forces dispersed a peaceful protest called for by the national factions in Beit Jala against Israeli forces’ policy of seizing lands of al-Makhrour area, west of the city, in favor of settlement activity. Tens of civilians, activists and representatives of national factions started their protest from Beit Jala western entrance and headed to al-Makhrour area. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans against the Israeli forces’ seizure of Palestinian lands. Monther ‘Amira, Coordinator of the Popular Committee Against the Wall and Settlement, stated that Israeli forces banned the protestors from reaching the abovementioned land and fired tear gas canister at them. Al-Makhrour area, which is about 2000 dunums and considered the only vital outlet in Beit Jala, always targeted by Israeli settlement activities and bypass roads in addition to building acts. Three weeks ago, Israeli forces demolished a restaurant belonging to Ramzi Qaisiyah and seized a 4-dunum land belonging to Saba Iskandar where settlers established a caravan and surrounded it with barbed wire lightened the land using an electric generator.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday,09 September 2019, students from Birzeit University, a number of civilians and Israeli and human rights defenders launched a peaceful protest at al-Birah northern entrance against the death of Bassam al-Sa’eh in the Israeli prisons. When the protestors approached the checkpoint of “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city, Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old young man was shot with a live bullet to the chest. The wounded young man was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment where he underwent a surgery. Medical sources classified his injury as settled.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 21:00 on Friday, 06 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 12:15 on Saturday, 07 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed eastern Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 12:10, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an agricultural land in al-Shoka village, east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip; no arrests were reported. The Israeli forces’ spokesperson said in his statement that:” they targeted a group of Palestinians, who fired a drone that crossed the border fence from the Gaza Strip and threw an explosive device at the border area and then returned to the Strip. As a result, a vehicle was partially damaged; no casualties among the soldiers were reported.

At approximately 13:45, Israeli forces stationed in east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at an agricultural land in eastern al-Sanati area in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. The shooting continued foe few minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They stationed around al-Arabe’in Mosque in the village and evacuated the area. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men and Israeli soldiers, who used rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a young man was hit with a sound bomb shrapnel to the head and received medical treatment in a field medical point. Moreover, the soldiers arrested Mohanned Ma’moun Abu ‘Asab (17).

At approximately 10:30 on Sunday, 08 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Maghazi. The shooting continued for 15 minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Qararah area in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. The shooting continued for few minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday 09 September 2019, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah and patrolled the streets. a number of children, who were heading to their schools, gathered and threw stones at the soldier, who responded with rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the children. As a result, Nour Eden Hazem al-Remawi (10) was shot with a rubber bullet to the right sides of the chest. He was taken to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit for medical treatment. Moreover, the soldiers arrested Mohammed ‘Ezzat al-Remawi (17) after beating him with a rifle’s nozzle.

At approximately 09;30 on the same day, Israeli forces opened fire at agricultural lands along the border fence, northeast of al-buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. the shooting continued for 15 minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:20, Israeli forced opened fire at agricultural lands along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip. The shooting continued for 15 minutes sporadically; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 23:00 on the same Monday, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. They also fired a number of flare bombs in the sky of the area. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 01 September 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka, east of Rafah, opened fire at a checkpoint of the field control point; no casualties were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 05 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Islam ‘Issa Asafra (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Rujeib village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ghazi Maher Abu Mustafa (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Daheya Al-Tahta neighborhood, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wa’el Abdul Karim Hasan Hashash (49). Before their withdrawal from the house, the soldiers confiscated JD 200 and NIS 600 and then handed Hashash a warrant of the confiscated money. Wa’el Hashash said to PCHR fieldworker:

“At approximately 02:00, on 05 September 2019, while my family and I were sleeping, I Israeli forces raided my house in the second floor of my fathers’ 2-story house. They gathered all my family members in the living room and then ordered me to bring the any weapon and money in the house. My wife said that there is JD 200 belonging to my daughter, Roa’a, who graduated from high school. After searching the house, the soldiers took the JD 200 in addition to NIS 600 they found in Roa’as purse. The soldiers counted the money in front of us and then handed me a warrant of the confiscated money. The soldiers later withdrew from the house.”

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Sha’ban al-Ra’ei (24) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Serri Haseeb al-Barghouthi (22) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Beit Ummer, Beit ‘Awa and Ethna villages in Hebron; and al-Birah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 06 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Farsh al-Hawa area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wadeea’ Badran Jaber (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, an Israeli infantry unit moved into Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Bader al-Ajlouni (36) and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They stationed around the Arba’een Mosque and then arrested Ahmed Khalid Ateyah (16) while he was leaving the mosque. It should be noted that al-‘Issawiyah village witnesses for weeks daily clashes with Israeli forces that raid civilians’ houses and stores. Furthermore, Israeli forces impose restrictions by establishing more temporary checkpoints that restrict the civilians’ movement via checking their ID cards and issuing fines against them every now and then.

Israeli forces carried out (12) incursions in Beit Led, Kour, Kafer Sour, al-Ras, Jobarah, and Safarin villages in Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun and Kafer Qaddoum villages in Qalqiliyah; Dura, Beit ‘Awa, Sekkah and Tawas villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 07 September 2019:

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Beira and stationed in al-Baloua’ neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samah Jaradat (20), a student at Birzeit University, and then arrested her.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces moved into the western entrance to ‘Aqraba village, southwest of Nablus. They confiscated a bulldozer belonging to ‘Aqraba Municipality, which was filling gaps adjacent to the street, and then transferred it to Za’tara checkpoint. Israeli forces claimed that the bulldozer was working in Areas (C). ‘Issam Fawaz Abdul Qader Jarban (55), the bulldozer’s driver, said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 10:30 on Thursday, 07 September 2019 on Thursday, I was driving the municipality’s bulldozer in the western entrance of Za’tara – Jericho Street to fill the dangerous gaps on the street. Suddenly, I was surprised with an Israeli vehicle in front of my way. A soldier stepped out of the vehicle, moved towards me, checked my ID card and then ordered me to drive behind him to Za’atra checkpoint, south of Nablus. After that, the soldiers detained me along with the bulldozer. Mayor, Ghaleb Mayadma, and three municipality members intervened; thus, I was released, but the bulldozer is still confiscated.”

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between Gaza Strip and Israel, arrested (3) civilians; a boy and 2 children, who crossed the border fence, and then took them to an unknown destination. Five hours after investigation with the children, Israeli forces released two of them through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, namely; Mahmoud Jaber Mohammed al-Na’ami (15) and Mohammed Hani Masa’ad Abu Mandeel (17), while kept Bilal Youssef Eid al-Na’ami (18) under arrest. The three arrestees are living in al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. Mohammed Abu Mandeel said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 16:45, on Saturday evening, 07 September 2019, Bilal and Mahmoud al-Na’ami, and I crossed 1000 meters into the border fence, east of al-Maghazi, until we sat under a tree. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers surrounded us and then ordered us to throw everything we have. Bilal threw a knife and a lighter before they handcuffed us and blindfolded us, taking us to an unknown destination. Thirty minutes later, the soldiers took us to a military site and detained us in a caravan; I saw that from underneath the blindfold. few minutes later, three soldiers took me to an unknown destination, and ordered me to talk with an unknown person by the phone. Further, this person investigated with me and asked about my name, personal information, place of residence, and the reason of crossing the border fence and sneaking to Israel. The investigation on phone continued for 5 minutes after which the soldiers returned me to the caravan and investigated with each of my friends alone. Five hours later, the soldiers stepped us in a military vehicle. they used to stop the vehicle every 15 or 20 minutes beat me in the chest and abdomen. The vehicle stopped an hour later and the soldiers unhand cuffed us and released us at Beit Hanoun “Eriz” Crossing, while kept Bilal al-Na’ami under arrest.”

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces deployed at Hebron’s Old City, arrested Hamdy Hamad Jaber (16) and then took him to an investigation center in “Keryat Arba” settlement, east of the city. The Israeli forces claimed that they found a knife with the abovementioned child.

Israeli forces carried out (6) incursions in Kafel Hares and Deir Estia villages in Salfit; ‘Ein Qiniya village, west of Ramallah; Beit Awla, Nuba and Bani Na’im in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 08 September 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron and stationed in Abu Suneinah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadi Lafi Abu Suneinah (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:30 on Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint at the eastern entrance to al-Nabi Elyas village, east of Qalqiliyah. They checked Palestinian civilians’ ID cards and then arrested Ahmed Hamdan Abdul Hadi Eshtiwi (22), a member of the Palestinian National security service from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

At approximately11:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Izariyah village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several commercial shops in “Ras Kabsah: area in the village and then arrested Fadi Jamil Matat Shqirat (35).

At approximately 16:00, Israeli soldiers deployed in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Nabih Taha Abu Suneinah (22) claiming that he disobeyed he soldiers. Abu Suneinah was transferred to a detention center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of the city.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Sha’er ‘Ein ‘Arab area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Emad Sadeq Qanabi, who is detained since 09 June 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment in addition to 25 years. The soldiers detained the family members in one room and damaged the house contents and then withdrew from the house; no arrests were reported. Lo’ai (22) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 23:00, my mother, my sister Heba (15) and brother Zain (17) were sleeping in our house while my brother Abdullah (23) was sitting in a store near the house. Abdullah phone called me and informed me that Israeli soldiers raided and searched our house yard. When I arrived at the house, the soldiers raided the house and entered the living room. A soldier then pushed me into the wall and then detained me in my room. The soldiers did the same with my family members at gunpoint and then searched the rooms. We asked the solders to bring my mother’s jewelry and our money and they allowed us to take them after we argued with them. I tried to speak to a soldier, but he shouted at me and verbally insulted me and my family. The soldier then took me to the toilet where he sat me down at gunpoint for 20 minutes. During their search, other soldiers broke our house contents while searching the rooms in addition to the second floor, which was uninhabited. The soldier took me to my room and asked me about my PC and then moved me to an empty room in the second floor. At approximately 03:30 on Monday 09 September 2019, the solders withdrew from our house. we found out that the soldiers ransacked the house.”

Israeli forces carried out (13) incursions in al-Shuyoukh village and al-Fawar refugee camp, north and south of Hebron; Tulkarm, Shuweikah Suburb, Far’oun, al-Jaroushiyah, ‘Azzoun, Kafer Laqef and al-Nabi E;yas villages, Tulkarm and Noor Shams refugee camps east of Qalqiliyah; Kafer al-Deek and Bedia villages, west of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 09 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Amin Mohammed Tawfiq Zakarnah (27) and Ahmed Yusuf Khalil Kamil (21).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north west of Hebron. They raided and searched the houses belonging to: Laith Yousef Abdul-Hadi ‘Assafra (24) and Mohammed Jehad Assafra (28). They arrested both of them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah eastern village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed al-Shurti (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several a house belonging to Malek Bilal Mohammed Eshtiya (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Khalil Hasan Mar’I Hamed (33), Mousa Yasser al-Najjar (27), No’man Saleh Hamed (24), Mohammed Lutfi al-Najjar (24) and Mohammed Yasser Hamed (21).

At approximately 09:00, Yusuf Abed Shehadah (19) handed himself to Israeli forces in investigation center in “Atarot” detention center, north of occupied East of Jerusalem, after the soldiers raided his house few days ago and handed his family a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli forces backed by 6 military construction vehicles and bulldozers moved about 100 meters into east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The vehicles leveled the lands and repaired the barbed wire in lands adjacent to the border fence and then they were redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Amin Omer Hamed (23) and Mohammed Ayman ‘Obaid (20).

Israeli forces carried out (2) incursions in Sowreif and Noba villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 10 September 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Khader al-Shakhshir (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Zaid Ahmed Ba’jawi (15) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jaber Nouh Majirami (21) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hebron, stationed at Abu-Snaina neighborhood and raided a number of houses under the pretext of searching for weapons with police dogs. The houses belonged to Nael Ahmed Abu-Hussein and his sons; Ahmed Omar Abu-Hussein; and Said Moustafa Abu-Hussein. They arrested Nael Abu-Hussein (60) and took him to an unknown destination.

At the same time, Israeli forces raided Jabal Abu-Roman neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and ransacked Kazem Mohammed al-Qasrawi and Azzam Hamdi Abu-‘Aysha’s houses. They withdrew without any arrests.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jaba’a village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Baha’a Fayez Salatnah (39) and Morad Mohammed Sa’ed Fashafsha (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched a house belonging to Lo’ai Rashed Abdul Razeq (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Beit Liqya village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Ali Nouh Karmi (21) and Younis Sa”ed Dar Mousa (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliya, raided a number of houses and arrest 3 civilians: Nour Adnan Abed (19); Abdul-Latif Ayman Abu-Shaykh (20) and Yacoub Kamal Jabara (21).

Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in Um Safa village, northwest of Ramallah; Eskan Rojeeb and Salem villages, east of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 11 September 2019:

At approximately 01:40, Israeli forces moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah, and stationed in the Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Yazan Mahgames (20) and Amir Walim Hazbou (20), both are students at Birzeit Universitym, and then arrested them.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Khalil Abu ‘Aram (26), from Yatta, south of Hebron after detaining him at a temporary checkpoint at Hebron’s southern entrance (al-Fahes).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baker Mousa Qowar (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaki Sultan ‘Obaid (24) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces conducted (14) incursions in al-Samou’a, Beit Awla, Deir Samet villages and Kherbat al-Semia in Hebron; Kouber, Abu Qash, Barham, Abu Shakhidem, al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiyah, Jafna, ‘Ein Senia, Dor al-Qare’a villages and al-Jalazoun refugee camp in Ramallah and al-Birah.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Ghazi Abu Zaytoun (21) and then arrested him.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

On Thursday, 05 September 2019, Jameel Masalmah implemented the Israeli municipality decision to self-demolish his house in Wadi Rababah area in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Masalmah said that the municipality staff raided his house and informed him to self-demolish his house completely within 24 hours or he will pay a fine estimated at NIS 84,000. Thus, he was forced to self-demolish his 50-sqaure-meter houses built 20 years ago. He added that he attempted to license his houses, but in vain. It should be noted that there is an unlicensed 4-story-building for settlers located next to his house. He said that he was forced to live in his brother’s house with his family comprising of 5 persons. Lately, the Israeli Municipality escalated its self-demolish policy and ordered the facilities’ owners in Jerusalem to self-demolish their facilities. If the owners refused, they will pay a fine and demolition costs. Since the beginning of this year, over 110 residential, agricultural and commercial facilities were demolished in Jerusalem; 30 of them were self-demolished by using bulldozers, manual tools and machinery.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 09 September 2019, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles in addition to a bulldozer belonging to the Civil Administration moved into Kherbat Salamah, east of Tarqumiya village, west of Hebron. The bulldozer demolished an agricultural room built of bricks and tin plates on an area of 10 square meters belonging to Mohammed Khalil Ja’afrah. The room was demolished under the pretext of building without a license.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 09 September 2019, Israeli forces moved into “ Mohamed Mount” area, which belongs to Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyia. The Israeli forces surrounded a bulldozer and a truck belonging to Amjad ‘Abed al-Mo’min Yousef Jum’a, from Kafur Qaddoum village, and Samer Redwan ‘Abed al-Latif Ahmed, from Hejah village, under the pretext of non-licensing in area C. Jum’a said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “ at approximately 14:00 on Monday, 09 September 2019, while we were leveling and cleaning a road within a project belonging to Kafur Qaddoum village committee, Israeli forces backed by a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration ordered us to stop working and then confiscated the truck and bulldozer, taking them to an unknown destination. We were at around 50 meters away from residential houses and did not know if construction works are banned in this area or not. Following that, we headed to the official authorities and the Israeli military liaison, which informed us that construction works in area C are banned and gave us a list of confiscated items.”

At approximately 07:00, on Wednesday 11 September 2019, Israeli soldiers and machinery carried out the foundation’s destruction of two buildings in al-Aizareya city, east of the occupied eastern Jerusalem belonging to Samer Abu Zeyad, under the pretext of building without a permit.

Abu Zeyad said that the Israeli forces moved into the two buildings that are still under construction in Ra’s al-Bostan neighborhood, in al-Aizareya city, after completely closing all roads leading to it. After that, the Israeli bulldozers destroyed them and prevented everybody from approaching to the site, and attempted to attack his son Mohammed (20). Mohammed said that he started the building process from the beginning of this year. Abu Zeyad added that the occupied government handed him the destruction decision in May, but he cancelled the decision and got a building license from the competent authorities, but he was surprised in the abovementioned day from the destruction decision.

At approximately 09:00 of the same day, Israeli military forces reinforced with several military vehicles, belonging to the Civil Administration and four diggers moved into Kherbet al-Mafqara in the southeast of Yata, south of Hebron. The Israeli forces surrounded the civilians’ houses, while destruction machinery destroyed (3) tinplate houses and a residential tint, under the pretext of building without a permit. The destroyed houses belonging to:

Fady Jasem al-Hamamda: a tinplate house willing of 25 Square meters. Bakr Mohammed Hamamda: a tinplate house willing of 25 Square meters. Mo’az Hussain Mahmoud Hamamda: a tinplate house willing of 25 Square meters. ‘Adla Maher al-Hamamda: a residential tent willing of 20 Square meters.

At the same time, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles, a vehicle belonging to the Civil Administration and 2 diggers, moved into Kherbat al-Rakeez, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. They surrounded civilians’ houses and then demolished 3 rooms built of tin plates and bricks on an area of 20 square meters in addition to a well of 50 cubic meters belonging to jabber Mohammed Dababsah and ‘Amer Mohammed Dababsah. They also closed the road connecting al-Mosafer area that links between al-Towanah and Sho’ab al-Batam.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 05:00 on Sunday, 08 September 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement, which is established in the eastern side of ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyia village, attacked al-Foqah neighborhood. They broke the windows of 3 vehicles with stones and punctured their tires. The village’s residents confronted them and threw stones at them. The affected persons were identified as: ‘Abed al-Baset Mohamed Ahmed, ‘Abed al-Wahab ‘Abed al-Rahman Mohamed Ahmed, and Rafiq ‘Abed al-Baset Mohamed Ahmed.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Moreover, Israeli naval forces imposed a blockade, chased fishermen, opened fire at them, and confiscated their fishing equipment. During the reporting period, — shooting incidents and chasing fishermen and their boats were documented.

Note: No updates occurred on the state of the crossing during the reporting.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 45 temporary checkpoints and arrested a number of civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 05 September 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub and al-Fawar refugee camps, at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village, and on Jalajel village road.

On Friday, 06 September 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Yatta.

On Saturday, 07 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrances to Ethna and Samou’a villages.

On Sunday, 08 September 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Bani Na’iem, al-Dahiriyia, al-Koum and Abu Risha villages.

On Monday, 09 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 temporary checkpoints on the southern entrances to Hebron and Halhoul, as well as Bani Nai’m village.

On Tuesday, 10 September 2019, Israeli forces established 5 temporary checkpoints on the entrances of Hebron, al-Samou’ village, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, al-Kom village and Tarousa road.

On Wednesday, 11 September 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints on the entrances to Yatta city and Tafouh village.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Friday, 06 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on the southern entrance to Ramallah.

On Saturday, 07 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints on the entrances to Ayn Siena, Tarmasi’a and Nabi Saleh villages.

On Monday, 09 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 temporary checkpoints on the entrances to Nabi Saleh and ‘Aboud villages on the north western side of Ramallah, as well as Beit ‘Our Tahta, west of the city.

On Tuesday, 10 September 2019, Israeli forces established another checkpoint on the entrance of Dourat al-Qar’ village, north of the city.

Jericho:

On Monday, 09 September 2019, Israeli forces established 2 temporary checkpoints on the southern and northern entrances to Jericho.

On Tuesday, 10 September 2019, Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint on the northern entrance to Jericho.

Nablus:

At approximately 20:25 on Thursday, 05 September 2019, Israeli forces imposed more arbitrary restrictions on Palestinian civilians’ vehicles while passing through Beit Foreek village’s checkpoint.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 07 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the south-eastern entrance to Tal village.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 10 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Tal Nablus Road, south of Nablus.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to “Shafi Shamroun” settelemnt, on Jenin-Nablus Road, obstructed Palestinian civilians’ movement, stopped their vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. No arrests among them were reported.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 00:30 on Thursday, 05 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:50 on Saturday, 07 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Heblah village, south of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:50 on Sunday, 08 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 19:15 on 08 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:50 on Sunday, 08 September 2019, Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint on the entrance to Koffor Qadoum village, north east of Qalqilyia.

Also on Sunday, at approximately 19:15, Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint at the eastern city entrance.

At approximately 08:40 on Monday, 09 September 2019, Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint on the northen entrance on ‘Azzoun village;

Also on Monday, Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint, at approximately 20:10 on the entrance to al-Nabi Elias village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 11:30 on Friday, 06 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Ballout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 21:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of the city.

