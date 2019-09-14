America is Being Slipped Into a Killing Cone!

Posted on September 14, 2019 by martyrashrakat

To kill chickens, butchers often turn them upside down and push their heads through “killing cones”. Once upside down in the cone, the chickens can’t escape.
The butchers cut the living chicken’s throats and let them bleed to death. Today, the New World Order globalists are doing everything they can to turn America upside down and stick the heads of our citizens into killing cones from which we can’t escape. They are force-feeding us violent entertainment. They are pulling people away from the safety of God’s teachings, luring us away from the rest of the flock by ridiculing everything that is virtuous and pure – and leading us into isolation where the wolves can more easily chase us down.
They are taking away our freedoms of speech, assembly, religion, the press and the right to bear arms. And, the American people seem to not even notice that they are being pushed further down the killing cone. They seem to be unaware of the intentions of the butchers. WAKE UP, SLEEPING MASSES! History teaches us that the greatest cause of unnatural death is mass murder of citizens by their own governments! Wake up, sleeping sheep – and take a strong stand against tyrants. Be willing to criticize YOUR OWN PARTY when its leaders do not represent your best interests. America is in a downward spiral. Wake up, America – before escape is no longer possible. My Faith & Family Channel:
