Israeli Drone Downed in Gaza, Seized by Palestinian Fighters

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 14, 2019

Palestinian resistance forces have shot down another Israeli drone in the Gaza Strip, the third unmanned aerial vehicle the regime has lost over the past few days.

Palestinian media reported that the Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), downed and captured the device in the east of the besieged territory near the city of Khan Yunis on Saturday evening.

The Zionist military has not yet commented on the report.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement on Monday night shot down an Israeli drone east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, a day after the Tel Aviv regime carried out a fresh wave of air raids against the besieged coastal enclave.

Source: Press TV

