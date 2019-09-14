BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Russian military allegedly prevented the Israeli Air Force from conducting three different attacks on Syria since the start of September, Independent Arabia reported on Friday.

Citing a Russian source, the Independent said the Russian military threatened to bring down the Israeli warplanes using their own fighter jets or their S-400 system.

Once such attack was allegedly foiled by the Russian military at turn of the month. In particular, the report said the Russian military prevented an Israeli attack on a missile battery in the Qassioun Mountain area of Damascus.

Another foiled attack allegedly took place in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, when an Israeli fighter jet was heading northwest towards the Syrian coast.

“These developments prompted Netanyahu (Israeli PM) to visit Russia urgently to try to persuade Putin (Russian President) to continue his policy of turning a blind eye to Israel’s attacks in Syria; however, the Russian president told his Israeli visitor that his country would not allow them to harm Assad’s forces or weapons supplied to the regime, saying that allowing this would be considered collusion with Israel and a nuisance for the Russians, especially since Russia considers itself the savior of the Syrian regime,” the publication claimed.

The publication’s claims coincided with a previous report from several Russian publications about Russian Su-35 jets intercepting Israeli warplanes near the Lebanese border.

Neither Russian nor Israel has commented on these claims.

