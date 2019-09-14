SYRIAN ARMY SHELLS TURKISH POST IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

Syrian Army Shells Turkish Post In Southern Idlib

A Turkish army tank stationed near the Syrian border, in Suruc, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo)

A Turkish army tank stationed near the Syrian border, in Suruc, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo)

Late on September 13, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shelled the newly-established Turkish military post in the southern Idlib countryside, according to several opposition activists.

The activists said that a shell fired by the army’s artillery hit a berm surrounding the post, which is located near Maar Hattat. The town is a few kilometers to south of the city Ma`arat al-Nu`man that was shelled with heavy rockets a few hours ago.

In the morning, the Turkish military reinforced etoMaar Hattat’s post with a convoy consisting of more than 30 vehicles, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Unlike the twelve Turkish observation post surrounding Greater Idlib, Maar Hattat’s post was not agreed upon during the Astana talks. The post was established last month following the SAA advance in northern Hama.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence has not commented on the shelling, yet. Ankara usually ignore the attacks that don’t result in any causalities.

