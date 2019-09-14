Yemeni Armed Forces Claim Drone Op on Saudi Aramco Oil Plants

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

In its statement, Yemen’s Armed forces claimed responsibility for the drone operation on two oil facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco in the country’s east, which caused huge fires before dawn on Saturday.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Saturday, “The Air Force carried out an operation – dubbed ‘Operation Balance of Deterrence 2’ – of a 10-drone squadron on two Saudi Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais”.

General Saree said that the operation was accurate and direct, pointing out that “the targeting of Abqaiq and Khurais plants comes within the framework of the legitimate and natural response to the crimes of the Saudi aggression”.

The Yemeni Armed forces spokesman promised the regime in Saudi Arabia, “that our future operations will expand and be more painful as long as its aggression and blockade continue”.

Relatedly, Yemen’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Ali in an interview with the Lebanon-based Arabic language al-Mayadeen TV assured that no civilians were harmed saying, “we have not targeted any civilian targets in Saudi Arabia; strategic facilities were targeted”.

Abqaiq, about 60 km [37 miles] southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, contains the world’s largest oil processing plant. Most Saudi oil exported from the Gulf is processed there.

The incident comes nearly a month after Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Shaybah, the kingdom’s largest strategic oil reserve near the UAE border, were targeted by Yemeni forces in a major drone operation.

Drone Attacks Spark Fire at 2 Saudi Aramco Oil Plants

By Staff, Agencies

Drones have hit two oil facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco in the country’s east, causing huge fires before dawn on Saturday.

A spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said in a statement that the attacks targeted two Aramco factories in Abqaiq and Khurais.

The statement did not identify the source of the attack, but Ansarullah revolutionaries and their allies in Yemen’s army have carried out similar attacks in recent months in retaliation for the kingdom’s airstrikes in the impoverished nation.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni forces will be issuing a statement in the coming hours about details of the largest Yemeni Air Forces operation into the depth of Saudi Arabia.

Abqaiq, about 60 km [37 miles] southwest of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, contains the world’s largest oil processing plant. Most Saudi oil exported from the Gulf is processed there.

The incident comes nearly a month after Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities in Shaybah, the kingdom’s largest strategic oil reserve near the UAE border, were targeted by Yemeni forces in a major drone attack.

Yemeni forces also launched a successful raid on a major pipeline spanning the kingdom in May.

The Saudi-led war has so far turned into a quagmire for Riyadh, with Yemeni forces increasingly using sophisticated weaponry in retaliatory operations. The UAE, Saudi Arabia’s most notable partner in the conflict, has consequently announced the gradual withdrawal of its troops from country, largely because it believes the war has become “unwinnable”, according to US reports.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: AngloZionist Empire, Saudi Aggression |