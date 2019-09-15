Iran to Blame for Attacks on Saudi Oil Fields?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Ansarullah Houthi rebels are a formidable fighting force, proved time and again after years of war in Yemen.

Able to penetrate Saudi air defenses effectively, they inflicted significant damage on kingdom targets in response to its aggression — notably its oil and gas facilities, knocking out half their operations, for how long uncertain.

Leading Trump regime war hawk Pompeo falsely blamed Iran for Houthi strikes on Saudi oil fields Saturday, retaliating against kingdom terror-bombing of Yemeni targets, massacring civilians, and enforcing blockade, along with the US.

Headlines matter, what most resonate with readers. In its latest edition, the NYT headlined: “Two Major Saudi Oil Installations Hit by Drone Strike, and US Blames Iran” — suggesting the Times (falsely) holds Iran accountable.

Not a shred of evidence suggests Iranian responsibility for retaliatory Houthis strikes on Saturday or earlier against Saudi targets.

An accurate headline would have stressed it, admitting Houthi attacks in the article, saying the following:

“The attacks immediately escalated tensions in the Persian Gulf amid a standoff between the United States and Iran, even as key questions remained unanswered — where the drones were launched from, and how the Houthis managed to hit facilities deep in Saudi territory, some 500 miles from Yemeni soil.”

Saturday Houthi strikes on key Saudi oil and gas operation surely came from Yemeni territory or kingdom border area(s) between both countries, captured by Houthi fighters.

The Times quoted Pompeo’s Big Lie, claiming “no evidence the attacks came from Yemen” — ignoring “no evidence” indicating otherwise.

In January, a report commissioned by the UN said advanced Houthi drones have a range of up to 930 miles — able to target key Saudi oil fields and other strategic targets in the kingdom.

US-orchestrated war on Yemen rages endlessly, Houthis responding defensively to Saudi aggression, their legal right.

If Iran or another source helped the Houthis advance their drones and other defensive capabilities, there’s nothing illegal or improper about it.

The right of self-defense is affirmed by the UN Charter and other international law.

The US, Britain, France, and other Western nations supply Riyadh with heavy weapons and munitions to wage aggressive war.

Yemen is victimized by endless US-orchestrated war, Houthis responding in self-defense, other nations legally entitled to aid their liberating struggle.

What’s important to explain, the Times ignored, supporting US wars of aggression instead of denouncing them responsibly.

The Times reinvented Yemeni history, falsely claiming war launched in 2001 (by Bush/Cheney) began in 2014.

Houthi fighters challenged the illegitimate, US-installed Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi puppet regime, forcing him to take refuge in Saudi Arabia. The Times pretended he’s Yemen’s legitimate leader.

The Wall Street Journal headlined: “US Blames Iran for Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities,” falsely claiming “Iran-backed militias in Iraq have previously been responsible for targeting Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.”

No evidence supports either accusation, the Journal adding:

“Saudi and American officials are investigating the possibility that attacks on Saudi oil facilities Saturday involved cruise missiles launched from Iraq or Iran” — despite no evidence suggesting it, the Journal failed to explain.

It also maintained the myth of war responsible for “kill(ing) (about) 10,000 people over the last five years.”

Since launched in October 2001, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis perished from war, untreated diseases, malnutrition, starvation, and related deprivation, most deaths since early 2015.

Yemen is Washington’s war — key NATO countries, Israel, and the Saudis its junior partners. The UAE was involved until announcing its pullout in July.

Given Houthi ability to strike strategic targets deep into its territory, will the Saudis cease aggression in Yemen against a superior adversary?

Instead of reporting accurately on endless war in Yemen, establishment media falsely blame Houthi fighters and Iran for US/Saudi et al aggression in the country.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Houthi, Iran, Saudia, War on Iran, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Strikes on Saudi Oil Fields |