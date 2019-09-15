Is Israeli Aggression on Gaza Coming?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Will Netanyahu order Israel’s fourth preemptive war on Gaza pre-or-post September 17 Knesset elections — for the fourth time since December 2008?

His political future at stake, are his war-mongering threats empty campaign rhetoric to win votes or is war imminent?

Along with vowing to (illegally) annex the Jordan Valley (30% of the West Bank) if reelected next week, he threatened war on Gaza Thursday, saying:

“There will be an operation, but I will not embark on it a moment before we are ready…(T)here apparently will be no choice but to topple Hamas,” turning truth on its head, adding:

“There is a terrorist element that wants to destroy us (sic).” The most dangerous regional real one is headquartered in Tel Aviv.

Israel has been perpetually at war on Gaza since 2007 without formally declaring it, terror-bombing the Strip at its discretion, along with cross-border incursions, and using live fire and other hostile actions against peaceful demonstrators.

On the 73rd Great March of Return Friday since March 30 2018, Israeli forces used live fire and other excessive force against nonviolent Gazans, protesting for their legitimate rights denied by a ruthless occupier.

Two children threatening no one were killed, scores more injured, including a journalist and two paramedics, according to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

Throughout Israeli history, the world community never held its political and military officials accountable for their Nuremberg-level high crimes.

Nor have world leaders denounced Netanyahu’s threat to attack Gaza aggressively. Is it coming?

Late Thursday, he said it “could happen at any moment” — after returning from Sochi, Russia, holding talks with Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Shogui, the visit a pre-election campaign stunt.

Was threatening war on Gaza the same thing to gain an edge over his main rival? Polls show his Likud party and Gantz/Lapid’s Blue and White party are in a dead heat days before Tuesday elections.

Final pre-election polls released Friday showed a potential Likud-led coalition could win 59 seats, 61 needed for a Knesset majority, why Netanyahu is using every dirty trick in the book for an 11th hour edge.

Haaretz editors slammed his “weakness” and “cowardice.” They accused him of “nourishing” clashes with Gazan protesters.

They called for “ending the blockade, building industrial infrastructure that will create jobs and allowing freedom of movement for both goods and people,” adding:

“Electing him to another term of office will merely ensure more of the same weakness that has already given rise to pointless rounds of fighting.”

He hopes that reelection as prime minister may help him avoid indictment on bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges, following an October hearing, damning evidence against him.

He reportedly said if able to form a new ruling coalition post-election, he’ll seek Knesset immunity from indictment and prosecution, along with legislation to prevent Israel’s Supreme Court from removing it.

His political future and personal freedom are at stake. Is judgment day coming at last — after avoiding accountability for years?

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Israeli Wars on Arabs, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Uncategorized, War on Gaza | Tagged: Isreaeli Aggression |