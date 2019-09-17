Aramco Attack Updates: Oil Prices Rises 20% on Monday Marking First Record since 1991

September 16, 2019
Oil prices soared as much as 20% on Monday, with Brent crude posting its biggest intra-day percentage gain since the Gulf War in 1991, according to Reuters which reported the latest consequences of the Yemeni drone attack on sites Aramco facility.
Reuters report included also the following major points:
* Saudi Aramco’s full return to normal oil output volumes “may take months”, two sources said on Monday.
* Saudi Arabia usually ships more than 7 million bpd of oil to global destinations and has for years served as the market’s supplier of last resort.
Source: Reuters
