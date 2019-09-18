It’s HEZB ALLAH…& “Middle East” is Brit Empire’s Colonial Description

Posted on by indigoblue76

Better to be silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt is an adage that belongs back in the conversation, as an essential antidote to the Lilliputian mind among the social media freaks stoned the synthetic power of “administrators” in cyber-groups.

Awards for stupidity and ignorance should not be given; those flouting stupidity and ignorance should be placed into remedial education.

Recently, an article on Hezb Allah was posted to such a group, a “closed” group, and one with over 10,000 members. It was almost immediately rejected, based on stupidity and ignorance, or perhaps, something a bit more nefarious.

The author re-posted, with the following preface:

This is a message to the admins in this group: I’m a Syrian by birth, Arabic is my mother language, English is another language I dare to say I know enough to write an article with it that most people would understand. This post of mine was removed because an admin said there’s no such thing as ‘Hezb Allah’, and I’m welcomed to re-post using the correct name, I beg to differ: Hezb Allah means the Party of God – حزب الله it’s two words and not one word. Previously, even myself was using the ‘Hezbollah’ name, this I’ve started to fix in my writings all over the net, this name doesn’t have a thing related to the party and it’s humiliating by all levels. Why don’t we call things by their real names instead of finding what suits others? ‘Hezbollah’ removes the name of God from the party’s name and doesn’t have a meaning in Arabic, Saudi bots and other haters of the party are translating this name literally to Arabic to read as: Hezbola: in Arabic it’s two syllables: He Zobala: He Garbage. So thank you for your attention but let’s try to call Hezb Allah by their real name which I also included in the quotation marks to make the pronouncing connected, and not how their enemies like to call them.

Most of us have been brainwashed since gestation; taking out the garbage from our minds, and hearts, and souls is an ongoing process. It is helpful to realize we do not know everything and need the assistance of others in this process — which requires gratitude to our teachers, and humility as students. We all have something to offer, and especially in current geopolitical times, most of us engage in both activities.

Let us use the correct English translation for Hezb Allah.

Let us also cease in perpetuating the use of “Middle East.” ME was the description that the British Empire used to denote its areas of occupation in the Levant, before leaving its various settlements with the ‘freedom and liberty’ to slaughter each other, via the military strategy of divide and conquer.

“It’s not necessary to be an agent of the enemy to help them; it’s enough to be a fool.” ~ Imam Ghazali

