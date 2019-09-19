Criminal insanity

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2019
The worst thing for the Saudis isn’t that the Houthis managed the attack – which raises a lot of issues, with the bonus of Schadenfreude – but that the Houthis managed the attack from a base in a Shi’ite area of Saudi Arabia itself!
Added: “How the Houthis overturned the chessboard” (Escobar):
“The situation has now reached a point where there’s plenty of chatter across the Persian Gulf about a spectacular scenario: the Houthis investing in a mad dash across the Arabian desert to capture Mecca and Medina in conjunction with a mass Shiite uprising in the Eastern oil belt. That’s not far-fetched anymore. Stranger things have happened in the Middle East. After all, the Saudis can’t even win a bar brawl – that’s why they rely on mercenaries.”
and:
“My conversations with sources in Tehran over the past two years have ascertained that the Houthis’ new drones and missiles are essentially copies of Iranian designs assembled in Yemen itself with crucial help from Hezbollah engineers.”
“Exhibition of Houthi military-industrial achievements” (The Saker, from July, so it is not like MbS had no warning).
Tweet (Scott Ritter):
“The Houthi spent less than $100,000 to cripple 50% of Saudi oil production, easily repaired. If the US/Saudi Team opts to attack Iran, Iran will take out 100% of Saudi oil production, never to be full repaired. That would be the death of the al-Saud family, which means no war.“
I hope Bibi manages to pull off another deal with another devil, as he has been a spectacular success, despite some superficial nonsense, in wrecking the Zionist project. I believe the deep reason for his current problems is his failure at the long-term project of killing people and stealing their land, which is after all the quintessence of the Khazars. You have to wonder if Bibi’s failure with Putin – another classic Bibi Hail Mary, so to speak, to prove how essential he is to the killing and land theft – was the factor which decided the election: “Russia prevents Israeli airstrikes in Syria” (Okbi) (see also).
Trudeau in blackface (which the Canadian media was calling ‘brownface’, for some reason): “Photos surface of Justin Trudeau wearing black makeup at two previous events” (Carrigg). He had just finished announcing a campaign promise that would amount to a form of guaranteed annual income for low-income parents: “Roundup: Sweetening the newborn benefits”. The deal is that the more pressure is on the Liberals, the more they will be inclined to move left, so we need to see a lot more of this kind of thing. Canada has oodles of money to spend on Canadians; the Liberals just have to be forced to get around their ‘donors’ disinclination to do so.
We’re reached the ‘blame the third-world pilots’ level of the Boeing PR campaign (which was the first approach as well): “Langewiesche: “What Really Brought Down the Boeing 737 Max?”” (Sailer). Unstated is the reason the US uniquely has all these kick-ass pilots who can fight through incompetent Boeing engineering and ergonomics – the skills learned in dropping bombs on wedding parties and other brown people in fighting the infinite number of Wars For The Jews (the slogan should be, as always: ‘Khazars, are there no limits to what they do for us?’). Of course, also unstated is that the FAA – ‘captured’ by Boeing, as they say in the study of administrative law – is as equally guilty for the problem as Boeing, and is now given the task to provide the PR basis to allow Boeing to ‘fix’ the problem partly created by the FAA, without noticing the problem. It remains a mystery of why any non-American airlines would have anything to do with this shambles.
“Why on Earth Would the US Go to War with Iran over an Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries?” (Lindorff). Lots of questions like this that we’re not supposed to even think about. Like, why would the US spend trillions of dollars of wealth and basically wreck itself as a country all so 2% of its population can have an arguably slightly better chance of killing people and stealing their land? These questions are why we need to realize that American politics is run through the blackmail of American politicians by Jewish gangsters.
Ha ha ha ha ha, ‘editing error’: “Mish Blasts NYT Kavanaugh Smear: “Editorial Mistake My Ass””. There must be some kind of JYT hot key which automatically produces ‘pushed his penis into her hand’ which was accidentally hit, and nobody actually read the article in editing it! The funniest/saddest thing is that this kind of serial lying completely defangs any political reality that might have existed behind the piece.
Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m proud to announce the winner of the prestigious Khazar of the Year Award: “MIT scientist RESIGNS after he appeared to defend Jeffrey Epstein and claimed sex assault victim Virginia Giuffre was likely ‘entirely willing’ in alleged rape case” (Saunders) and “Renowned MIT Scientist Defends Epstein: Victims Were ‘Entirely Willing’” (Montgomery) and “Remove Richard Stallman” (Selam G.). #Metoo, that most anti-Semitic of programs, doesn’t seem to have registered at all. In fact, the whole concept of ‘consent’ seems utterly baffling to the Khazars. No matter how sophisticated they might seem, they have demonstrated time and time again (see also, Dersh) that they are an extremely primitive people.
Khazars, are there no limits to what they do for us?: “B.C. going after family behind OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma” (Vikander). Hard to pierce that corporate veil unless there was a scheme to avoid creditors (which there clearly was).
“Israel Spies and Spies and Spies” (Giraldi). So blackmailed you can’t even acknowledge it when they are caught red handed!
“US Attorney General Barr invokes “state secrets” to cover up Saudi involvement in 9/11″ (Grey). Oh, come on, this is part of the weird dance of the seven veils going back to Bob Graham! Much as I hate the Saudis, they were patsies used to cover American government involvement and to provide some pressure on the Saudi government should it be needed. The CIA/State Department were handing out visas like candy to fake identity ‘Saudis’ through the US consulate in Jeddah: “Visas for Al Qaeda: CIA Handouts That Rocked The World – An Insider’s View.” (Springmann/Faulkner).
One thing about these beshekeled ‘journalists’ in the (((media))), constantly shilling for Wars For The Jews, is that they have absolutely no self-awareness, and haven’t learned a thing: tweet (Max Blumenthal) (Werleman’s shtick is that he is ‘anti-Islamophobic’):
“A dunderheaded ex-Islamophobe who cheered on genocidal Salafi-jihadis rampaging through Syria wants to ruin our lives for diverging from the NATO/Qatari/AKP line. Watch how @cjwerleman nearly ruined his own with countless instances of blatant plagiarism: “ youtu.be/EIPBVRwjOlE
The little victory tour through Syria of some of the woke journalists is making the al Qaeda/ISIS shills really mad.
‘Hunter Wallace’ continues his attacks on The Daily Stormer, Anglin, and, in particular, weev, and The Stormer did go offline but is back again (the paradox for Anglin is he can save the site if he denounces weev, but seems to need weev to run and finance the site):
- “Daily Stormer Goes Offline”;
- “Daily Stormer: Andre Anglin’s Jailbait Girlfriend”;
- “Daily Stormer: Weev’s History As An “Anti-Semite Hunter””;
- “Daily Stormer: The iProphet Rabbi Weevlos”;
- “Daily Stormer: Response To Infostormer”;
- “Daily Stormer: When Did You Realize Daily Stormer Was A Fake Website?”
- “Pity The Stormer”: and;
- “Ahab: Azzmador Was Chanting “Free Dylann Roof” At Charlottesville”.
Tweet (Samael):
“Is it just me or does the irish president look like danny devito playing bernie sanders“
