Yemen’s Armed Forces: Dozens of Targets in UAE’s Abu Dhabi and Dubai Will Be Certainly Struck If It Doesn’t Quit Saudi-led Aggression

Posted on September 19, 2019 by martyrashrakat

September 18, 2019

manar-06921090015530248396

Spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces general Yehya Sarea briefed the media outlets on the details of the drone attack which targeted Saudi oil facility of Aramco, stressing that the losses were more than those acknowledged.

General Sarea clarified that Sammad 3, Qasef and jet drones were used in the attack, adding that they were launched from three positions.

General Sarea highlighted the Yemeni professionalism at producing drones, pointing out that the armed forces will never hesitate to use them in future attacks.

In this context, General Sarea called on UAE to quit the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, warning that otherwise dozens of targets in the various emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be certainly struck.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: Ansarullah, Saudia, UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: