Sayyed Nasrallah to Al Saud: Any US War on Iran Will Destroy You

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 20, 2019

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah Friday stressed that the drone attack launched by the Yemeni army and popular committees on Aramco facilities left international repercussions, pointing out that oil is unfortunately viewed as more valuable than human blood by many political forces.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah memorial ceremony of senior Lebanese cleric Sheikh Hussein Kourani, Sayyed Nasrallah said that five years of crimes against the Yemeni men, women and children could not shake the world, calling on all who condemned Aramco attacks to denounce Saudi-led atrocities in Yemen.



His eminence also advised Al Saud royals to reconsider their geopolitical calculations, stressing that any US war on Iran will destroy them.



Hezbollah leader emphasized that if Saudi and UAE stop their war on Yemen, they will not be in need of squandering more money to fund it and buying the costly defense systems against the drone attacks which, in turn, will inflict heavy losses upon both of them.

Those who live in glass house must calm down and review their stance, Sayyed Nasrallah said in reference to the glass towers in several Gulf cities.

Sayyed Nasrallah also called on KSA and the United Arab Emirates to avoid betting on any US war on Yemen, stressing that President Donald Trump is blackmailing both of them to seize more of their financial fortune.

“US President Donald Trump pleads the Iranian President Sheikh Hasan Rouhani to hold a bilateral meeting.”

Israeli Elections

Hezbollah Secretary General stressed that the results of the Israeli elections indicate that the entity is aging and suffering from a deep leadership crisis, adding that all the Zionist leaders possess the same hostile spirits against the Arabs and that the Islamic Resistance has identical attitudes towards all of them.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed Benjamin Netanyahu desperately tried to win the elections and keep as a prime minister by attacking Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Gaza and pledging the annexation of the occupied West Bank, adding that his failure came despite the unprecedented US support (Deal of the Century, embassy move, acknowledging the ‘Israeli sovereignty’ on Golan).

His eminence further called on Syria’s Qusair locals displaced to Lebanon to return to their town, adding that Hezbollah and the Syrian government took all the measures which secure their return.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled his stance in which he denied any Hezbollah intention to cause a demographic change in Syria, stressing that Qusair town is one of the samples the prove the inaccuracy of such accusations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ansarullah, House of Saud, Iran, UAE, USA, War on Iran, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Aramco, Strikes on Saudi Oil Fields |