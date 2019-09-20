Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (12 – 18 September 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (12 – 18 September 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

12 – 18 September 2019

Palestinian Woman killed at Qalendia Checkpoint at the northern entrance to occupied East Jerusalem, claiming she attempted to stab an Israeli soldier.

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 78 civilians injured, including 34 children, a woman and a journalist.

During 82 incursions into the West Bank: 49 civilians arrested, including 8 children and 2 women.

2 limited incursions and 7 shooting incidents reported in the border area, east of the Gaza Strip.

5 water wells destroyed and 250 olive trees and 120 forest trees levelled in northern Jordan Valley; a house, agricultural rooms and a street demolished in al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem.

64 temporary checkpoints established in the West Bank, where 4 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Israeli border crossings with the Gaza Strip closed for one day, and a Palestinian arrested at Erez Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip.

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 165 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman, who was not identified, at Qalendia Checkpoint at the northern entrance to occupied East Jerusalem, and wounded 78 civilians, including 34 children, 2 women and a journalist at the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip.

In a new crime of excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman at Qalendia Checkpoint at the northern entrance to occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, 18 September 2019. The Israeli forces claimed that the victim attempted to stab one of the Israeli soldiers. Meanwhile, a footage published on social media showed one of the Israeli forces shooting at a woman who was few meters away from them and not posing any threat to their lives. Therefore, the soldiers could have used less lethal force and arrested or interrogated her.

As part of the Israeli incursions and house raids, Israel carried out 82 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents in addition to shooting in many incidents. As a result, 49 Palestinians were arrested, including 8 children and 2 women. In the Gaza Strip , the Israeli forces carried out 2 limited incursions into eastern Rafah and Khan Younis and levelled agricultural lands along the border fence. Meanwhile, 7 shooting incidents were reported at the agricultural lands, east of the Gaza Strip; mostly in eastern Khan Younis.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, PCHR documented 6 violations, including destroying 5 water wells, uprooting 250 olive trees and 120 forest trees, and demolishing a barrack and a caravan in the northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, in addition to a house, an agricultural room, retaining walls and a street in al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem. Further, as part of the settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank, the Israeli settlers carried out 3 attacks at the Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation in the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods and ongoing isolation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians’ movement is restricted and others are arrested.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

The 74th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 13 September 2019, titled “Erase the Oslo Accords from Our History,” which coincided with the 26th anniversary of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). The Israeli attacks resulted in the injury of 78 civilians, including 34 children, a woman and a journalist.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 13 September 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at a number of protesters, who threw stones at them. As a result, 15 civilians injured, including 5 children: 6, including 2 children, were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 3, including 2 children, were hit with tear gas canisters; two of the were children; and 6 were shot with rubber bullets, including a child.

: At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 13 September 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at a number of protesters, who threw stones at them. Gaza City: at approximately 17:00 on Friday, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The activities continued until 19:00 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live, rubber bullets, and tear gas canisters at the participants. As a result, 11 civilians injured, including 5 children: 5 were shot with live bullets; 4 were shot with rubber bullets and 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

at approximately 17:00 on Friday, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The activities continued until 19:00 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live, rubber bullets, and tear gas canisters at the participants. As a result, Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 3 – 300 meters. A number of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. As a result, 28 civilians were wounded, including14 children and a journalist : 13 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel, 10 was shot with a rubber bullet and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded freelance journalist, Zakaria Rawhi Bkair (24), from al-Maghazi, was hit with a rubber bullet to the left hand.

at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 3 – 300 meters. A number of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. : 13 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel, 10 was shot with a rubber bullet and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded freelance journalist, from al-Maghazi, was hit with a rubber bullet to the left hand. Khan Younis: hundreds participated in Khuza’ah protests. Tens approached the border fence, set tires on fire, attempted to throw stones and firecrackers, set tires on fire, and raised Palestinian flags in addition to chanting national songs. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children and a woman : one of them was hit with shrapnel; 2 were hit with rubber bullets and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded woman, Sabreen Ismail Ibrahim al-Najjar (42), sustained minor wounds after being hit with a rubber bullet to the head. Sabreen was previously injured on 16 August 2019.

hundreds participated in Khuza’ah protests. Tens approached the border fence, set tires on fire, attempted to throw stones and firecrackers, set tires on fire, and raised Palestinian flags in addition to chanting national songs. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, : one of them was hit with shrapnel; 2 were hit with rubber bullets and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded woman, sustained minor wounds after being hit with a rubber bullet to the head. Sabreen was previously injured on 16 August 2019. Rafah: hundreds participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore songs and speeches were held. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones and fireworks at the shielded Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 16 civilians were injured, including 8 children; one child deemed in extremely critical condition: 10 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel and 6 were shot with rubber bullets. Ahmed Naji Sa’ed Abu Qamar (17) sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet to the head.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 18:10 on Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. The shooting continued for half an hour; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 13 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. The shooting continued for half an hour; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:40, Israeli forces stationed in “Kissufim”military site along the border fence opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Qararah, east of Khan Younis. The shooting continued for about 15 minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:15 on Saturday, 14 September 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence between Gaza and Israel, east of al-Shoka, eastern Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:30 on Saturday, 14 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. The shooting sporadically continued for few minutes; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:10 on Sunday, 15 September 2019, Israeli forces along the border fence fired live bullets and sound bombs at agricultural lands and shepherds in eastern al-Fukhari village, east of Khan Younis. The shooting sporadically continued for few minutes; no casualties were reported.

In a new crime of excessive use of lethal forces, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman at Qalandiya checkpoint at the northern entrance to occupied East Jerusalem. Israeli forces claimed that a woman attempted to stab a solider. A recorded videotape was published on news websites and social media where a soldier shot the woman, who was few meters away, before she approach him or pose any danger to the soldiers’ lives. Therefore, Israeli forces could have used a less lethal force against the woman like arresting her and investigate with her.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, at approximately 06:00 on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, a Palestinian woman arrived at Qalandiya checkpoint in early morning and walked through the vehicles lane rather than the pedestrian lane and she seemed hesitant as if she lost her way. The soldiers then opened fire at the woman, who was few meters away from the soldiers, though she did not pose any threat to their lives. As a result, she was shot with a live bullet and was left to bleed for a long time before a Megan David Adom (MDA) ambulance transferred her to Hadassah Hospital in Western Jerusalem, and succumbed to her wounds shortly after arriving to the hospital. Israeli media claimed that a woman in the fifties arrived at the checkpoint and attempted to stab a border guard’s officer. The woman was naturalized after being shot and deemed critical. The Palestinian Ministry of Health did not declare the woman’s name or mentioned any details about her, but only mentioned her death after her arrival at the hospital. Israeli authorities also did not declare the dead woman’s name until the reporting period.

At approximately 21:15 on Wednesday, 19 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire and tear gas canisters at agricultural lands in eastern ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Kham Younis. The shooting continued for few minutes; no casualties were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 12 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tahadi Nidal al-Toukhali (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces backed by more than 8 military vehicles, moved into Ramallah, and stationed at al-Manarah Square. They raided and searched the head office of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Meanwhile, another Israeli force moved into Um al-Sharayet neighborhood in al-Birah. They confiscated the DVRs of the surveillance cameras at entrances of commercial shops. The incursion of the two cities continued for 3 hours; no more incidents were reported.

At approximately 02:10, Israeli forces moved into al-Zalazopun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tahrir Zaid al-‘Araishah (26) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sarda village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Othman Salamah al-Bazar (22) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into ‘Iraq Burin village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek Fateh Qadous (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. they raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely: Khawlah Bader Abu ‘Ellan (44), her son Ibrahim (19) and ‘Oudai Shaher Abu ‘Ellan (28).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Jamal al-‘Ezzah (25), Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah al-Haremi (21), Muhanned Khader Abu ‘Ahour (22), and ‘Ala’a Mohammed al-Haremi (21).

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces arrested Na’el (23) and Khalil Habes Abu ‘Aqil (35), from al-Samou’ village, south of Hebron after detaining them at a temporary military checkpoint in the abovementioned village.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in Nablus, Dura and Surif villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 13 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Shurfah neighborhood. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at shielded military vehicles. A number of soldiers stepped out of the vehicles and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men. As a result, a number of them suffered tear gas canisters. Israeli forces withdrew later from the village; neither casualties nor injuries were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Fawakhrah neighborhood in the center of the city. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mahdi Omer Ziyadah (23) and Montaser Husein Shakhtour (26) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Adeeb Abu al-Humus (25) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in al-Shoyoukh and Beit Ummer villages, north of Hebron; Zeta village, north of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 14 September 2019:

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qifin village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Dawoud Te’mah (22) and then arrested her.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Mawaleh Mount area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mousa Hejazi (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces moved into Hadab al-Fawar area, south of Hebron. They patrolled the streets. Meanwhile, they detained Suhieb ‘Adnan ‘Asfour (14) for 2 hours claiming that he threw stones at them. ‘Asfour was released after the Palestinian military Liaison. The Israeli forces withdrew later from the area; no arrests were reported.

Israeli forces carried out (6) incursions in Yetma and Qablan villages, south of Nablus; Karmah and Deir Razeh villages, south of Hebron; Tulkarm and ‘Azzoun villages, east of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 15 September 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqabet Darwish neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fayzah Mahmoud Zeyadah (43) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nasim Amjad Moheisen (20) and Mohammed Mousa Hamdan (20) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Hebron. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Maher ‘Ayed Barqan, Hamzah Mohammed Shabanah, Mahmoud al-Rajbi and Hatem Mousa Qafishah, whom the Israeli forces handed him a summons to refer to Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem for the second time within few hours and stationed in al-Arba’een Mosque in the center of the city. They stopped civilians’ vehicles, checked their ID cards and them arrested Nabil Mohammed Abu al-Humus (12) and heavily beat him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces backed by a number of military construction vehicles moved about 100 meters from the border fence into al-Shoka village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amidst opening fire at the area; no casualties were reported. The vehicles also leveled lands adjacent to the border fence. At approximately 13:30, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint on Nablus – Jenin near al-Mas’oudiyah square, northwest of Nablus. The soldiers stopped Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their ID cards and then arrested a Palestinian civilian. The Israeli forces claimed that they found a gun with the civilian, whose identity was not known.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 children namely Amal Hamad Buziyah (17), Akram Jaber Abu Ya’qoub (17) and Akram Mohammed Murtada Abdul Jalil (16).

Israeli forces carried out (8) incursions in Tal village, southwest of Nablus; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Tarqumiya, al-Thaheriyah and Emrish villages in Hebron; Beit Rema; Birzeit and Silwad villages in Ramallah and al-Birah. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 16 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Islam Tayseer Banat (14) and Mohammed Jamal Abu Sil (15) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam Issam al-Qinna (17) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp east of Nablus. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Issam Mas’oud Salama (19) and Mohanned Ahmed Salama Duwaikat (22) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Nabhan Saqer Abu Basir (58) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses, and then arrested (4) civilians namely; Omer Mahmoud Abdul Hadi ‘Asafra (23); Bassam Ateya al-Zohour (30); Amir Bassam Ateya al-Zohour (23); and Montaser Mahmoud Ismael Abryoush (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Mahmoud Taqatqa (40) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem and stationed in the vicinity of al-Arb’een Mosque in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Jamal Abu Ryala (21) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Anabtah village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Yazeed Issam Melhem (22) and Mu’taz Emad Balawna (28) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Abdul Ra’ouf al-Khatib (43) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer ‘Ain, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ali Saleh Abu ‘Arqoub (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samer Ghaleb Mirdawi (35) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amar Mahmoud Dwaikat (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bait Led, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yousri Saleem Mahmoud Rashed (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ahmed ‘Alami (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sami Mohammed Janazra (46) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces backed by several construction military construction vehicles moved about 100 meters into east of Khuza’a village, east of Khan Younis, south of Gaza Strip. The vehicles leveled the lands adjacent to the border fence and then redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 02:00, Safi Abdulhamid al-Tamimi (52) from Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah. The Israeli forces stationed in the main entrance of the village, attacked him and he sustained bruises in his legs and chest and the head while driving to Ramallah. Safi said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 02:00, on Monday, while I was driving to Ramallah, 10 Israeli soldiers were stationed at the entrance of the village. One of the soldiers stopped me and ordered me to step out of the car but I refused. He hit me with the barrel of the gun on my head, then opened the door of the car and forced me out of it. Afterwards, the soldiers cuffed me and started beating me to the point where I lost my consciousness until I woke up at the hospital.”

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces based at Erez crossing (Beit Hanoun), north of Gaza Strip arrested a Palestinian woman from Rafah after returning from a visit to her son who is imprisoned by Israel. The woman suffered from heart disease, and was investigated with for more than 4 hours. According to her statement, an Israeli intelligence officer claimed that he had two-year-old voice recordings for her talking to with a former prisoner who was her son’s cellmate. She denied his claim and he threatened her she will not be allowed to visit her son in the future. She was later released at Erez checkpoint, after she felt tired and exhausted and was allowed to take her medication.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli Intelligence Services stationed at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing arrested Yusuf Jawas Khamis Husam (30), from al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. According to the statement of Ysusf’s brother, Khamis (35), at approximately 08:00 on Monday, 16 September 2019, Yusuf went to Erez checkpoint after the Israeli Intelligence Services summoned him. Yusuf had previously applied for a travel permit to work in trade. Khamis continued contacting his brother until 19:00 on the same day after which Yusuf closed his phone. At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 17 September 2019, Khamis received a phone call from the Palestinian Liaison informing him that the Israeli Intelligence Service arrested Yusuf.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah; al-Fawar refugee camp and al-Mawreq village in Hebron. no arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 17 September 2019:

At approximately 12:00, Israeli forces established a military checkpoint at ‘Ain al-Mezrab road at the southeastern entrance to Tal village, west of Nablus. They stopped Palestinians’ vehicles, checked civilians ID cards and then arrested Salem Hani Abu Hamadah (20), who was driving his father’s vehicle, and took him to the Israeli forces’ site in the southeastern side of the village.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, stationed in al-Tawq area and patrolled between houses. Meanwhile, a number of young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men. As a result, a number of young men suffered tear gas inhalation; no arresrs were reported.

Israeli forces carried out 9 incursions into the following areas with no reported arrests: Tal village, southwest of Nabuls, Jenin, Qabatya village, Tarqoumia village, Sourif, Beith Kahel, Tubas, Tayyaseer and Akaba villages.

Wednesday, 18 September 2019:

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned Mahmoud Ja’arah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Asa’ad Badad (45), from Jaba’a village, south of Jenin. Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint, stopped the vehicle driven by , ordered him to step out and then arrested him.

Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions Silwad, al-Moghir, Betin, al-Janiyah and Deir Netham villages in Ramallah and Hebron.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces backed by several military vehicles and a vehicle of the Civil Administration moved into Kherbet ‘Atouf and Ras al-Hahmar, southeast of Tubas. They demolished 5 water wells and bulldozed 250 olive trees that were planted 4-7 years ago, in addition to 120 forest trees. The fence surrounding these lands was also demolished. The attacked lands, and demolished property, belong to:

1- Rashid Mostafa Bani ‘Owda: a water well, 100 olive trees and a fence.

2- Morshed Rashid Bani ‘Owda: a water well, 50 olive trees and a fence.

3- Hussni Mostafa Bani ‘Owda: a water well and 100 olive trees.

4- Hussain Mostafa Bani ‘Owda: a water well.

5- ‘Abed al-Latif Mohamed Basharat: a water well.

6- Um Kbaish Reserve: 120 forest trees and a fence surrounding the land.

On Monday, 16 September 2019, Israeli forces demolished a residential house, agricultural rooms and retaining walls, and bulldozed a road in al-Walajah village, northwest of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Khader al-A’raj, a member of village council, said that an Israeli force reinforced with several military construction vehicles moved into al-Walajah village and stationed in ‘Ain Jowizah and Khelet al-Hour areas. The Israeli military vehicles then demolished a 2-story residential house belonging to Mostafa ‘Abed Rabbu. Furthermore, 2 agricultural rooms, property of Halimah al-‘Arj, were demolished, in addition to retaining and concrete walls. Additionally, a road connecting the mentioned areas with other neighborhoods was bulldozed. Al-‘Araj pointed out that the ongoing demolition operations in the village aim at displacing its residents which is part of the Israeli ethnic cleansing policy. It should be noted that over 30 houses were destroyed in al-Walajah village and 180 others are threatened to be demolished under the pretext of non-licensing. The Israeli authorities seek to annex ‘Ain Jowizah and Khelet al-Hour areas to Jerusalem Municipality boundaries.

At approximately 09:30 on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, Israeli forces backed by a bulldozer and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Kherbit ‘Atouf in northern Jordan Valley. The bulldozer demolished a 50-sqaure-meter barrack built of tin plates and a 20-sqaure-meter caravan belonging to Rami Mohamed Nimer Qalawlah in Al-Jadida village, southeast of the city. It should be noted that the barrack and caravan were designated for workers, guards and equipment storage. Another Israeli force moved into a nearby plot of land in Kherbit Ras al-Ahmar, where they confiscated an excavator belonging to Mowafaq Fakhri Daraghma, and arrested his brother, Moayad (29).

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 14 September 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, under the tight Israeli forces’ protection, moved into Tarousa area, west of Dura in southern Hebron, where they performed prayers and later withdrew.

At approximately 15:30 on Saturday, a group of Israeli settlers moved into Kafur Laqif village, east of Qalqiliyia. The settlers attacked Ibrahim Ameen Jaber’s house and attempted to raid it, but they could not because its door and windows were tightly locked. Jaber said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “a friend phoned and told me that he saw a group of Israeli settlers raiding my house at the entrance to the village. I quickly headed there and called the Israeli police while I was on my way. I told the police officer that they should come and intervene or I will not hesitate to defend my property come what may. When I arrived at the area, I saw 4 young settlers attempting to enter the house. Meanwhile, the Israeli military forces arrived and took the settlers in order to protect them. This was not the first settler attack, as they previously caused damage to the water network and pipes as well as electricity wires. As a result, we were forced to move into another house in the center of the village due to the ongoing settlers’ attacks. The settlers then left the area under the Israeli forces’ protection.”

On Monday, 16 September 2019, a group of Israeli settlers sneaked into the northern entrance to Doma village “al-Howmah area”, southeast of Nablus. The settlers wrote slogans against Arabs on a wall belonging to Murad Ahmed Dawabsha’s house. They also punctured his vehicle tires before their withdrawal. It should be noted that Doma village is exposed to the ongoing and recurrent Israeli attacks. The most prominent of these attacks was the crime of burning Sa’d Dawabsha’s house on 31 July 2015 killing his wife and their infant child.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

From time to time, the Israeli authorities close the crossings with the Gaza Strip as a collective punishment policy against Palestinians or due to Israeli holidays. Furthermore, patients and their companions as well as businessmen are arrested while travelling via Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip. In this week, Erez and Kerem Shalom Crossings were closed for one day due the Israeli elections. A Palestinian citizen was arrested while heading to an interview with the Israeli Intelligence Service in Erez Crossing. Moreover, Israeli naval forces imposed a blockade on the Gaza Sea, chased fishermen, opened fire at them, and confiscated their fishing equipment.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 64 temporary checkpoints, where 4 civilians were arrested.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrances to Raboud and Ethna villages, and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Friday, 13 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints on Abu Rish road, ‘Ayoun Abu Said and at the entrance to Beit Ummer village.

On Saturday, 14 September 2019, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Dura, al-Majd and Dir ‘Asal villages.

On Sunday, 15 September 2019, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to Dura, at the entrances to Tarousa and Beit ‘Awaa villages, at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs).

On Tuesday, 17 September 2019, Israeli forces established 4 temporary checkpoints at the entrances of Doura, Beit Ummar, Sa’ir and al-Shoyoukh villages.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Senjil, Um Safa and Dir Nizam villages.

On Friday, 13 September 2019, 6 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh, Silwad, Serda, al-Tiba and Dir Nizam villages, and at the entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp.

On Sunday, 15 September 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Ni’lin and ‘Atarah villages.

On Monday, 16 September 2019, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Serda, al-Nabi Saleh, Dir Nizam, and ‘Aboud villages.

On Tuesday, 17 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, at the intersections of Ras Karkar and Dir Baziegh villages, and in ‘Ain Sina Square.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 13 September 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the northern and southern entrances to the city.

On Saturday, 14 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zubidat village, north of the city.

On Sunday, 15 September 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Jericho and at the entrance to Zubidat village, north of the city.

On Monday, 16 September 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established in the above-mentioned areas.

On Tuesday, 17 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established in “Ma’ale Ephraim “settlement square, northwest of the city.

Nablus:

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on ‘Asirat al-Qabaliyia village, south of Nablus.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 15 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on ‘Asirat al-Qabaliyia- ‘Oreef villages’ road, south of Nablus.

At approximately 22:00, a similar checkpoint was established on Nablus-Jenin road, near the intersection of “Homesh“settlement, north west of the city.

At approximately 14:45 on Monday, 16 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to ‘Aqrabah village, where they prevented Palestinian civilians’ vehicles from entering or exiting the village. This coincided with imposing restrictions on Palestinians’ movement at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, 12 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village.

At approximately 23:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the northern entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Friday, 13 September 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Kafur Qaddoum and Heblah villages, at the northern entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, and between ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb and ‘Azoun villages.

At approximately 14:40 on Saturday, 14 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 19:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

At approximately 20:30 on Sunday, 15 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqailiyia.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 16 September 2019, the same checkpoint was re-established at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqailiyia

Salfit:

At approximately 13:10 on Friday, 13 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 16:50 on Saturday, 14 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the southern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of the city.

At approximately 16:30 on Monday, 16 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 23:30, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, west of the city.

