MILEIKOWSKI (“NETANYAHU”) DESPERATE FOR ANY DIVERSION; TERRORISTS REDEPLOY AROUND TOWNS IN IDLIB, OSTRACIZE ONE ANOTHER

Benjamin Mileikowski adopted his father’s alias, Netanyahu, and tried to dispel any suggestion that he was an illegitimate Jew by having a DNA test performed which, according to him, showed that he had a trace of Sephardic Jewish genes, which, of course, means nothing other than he has a miniscule amount of Spanish blood. Yawn. Desperate for any connection to Jewish tradition, he regularly appears in front of the star of David, which is nothing more than a 12th Century phenom used by Muslims and Christians as an ornament. (Photo: USA Today)



https://www.britannica.com/topic/Star-of-David

Mileikowski just announced that he is going to annex the entire Jordan Valley if elected PM of the Zionist Settler State. He has declared that the Iranians had a secret nuclear facility at Abaadeh which he said the Iranians destroyed after learning of its disclosure. He has sent drones into Lebanon to attack HZB, who retaliated so effectively that his vaunted Zionist trash soldiers were found by Turkish journalist to have abandoned their positions for safer grounds. Even though HZB filmed the direct hit on a Zionist military unit and subsequent medvac exfiltration, Mileikowski tried to cover up the disaster by suggesting his troops staged the medvac in order to convince HZB not to fire any more missiles. Oh, really?

And, then, we had the announcement by a Zionist military reporter that the Russian Air Force intercepted a wing of Zionist bombers preparing to strafe an “Iranian base” which Mileikowski suspected had fired rockets at Zionist occupation forces in Palestine. What drama!

And, then, Mileikowski met up with Putin after Trump unceremoniously fired John Bolton, the Washington chicken hawk, who loves to send other people’s children off to war. Bolton is married with one daughter who is unlikely to join any impending war. He, himself, openly supported the Vietnam War but, conveniently, managed to join the Maryland National Guard to avoid going there and fighting for his country. George W. Bush did the same thing.

Mileikowski is going all out to present himself as the Savior of the Zionist Apartheid State. By staying in office, he can delay going to prison. In the meantime, he uses anti-Palestinian rhetoric to fire up his base, deploying language that would be considered unacceptable here in the United States. Heck, Facebook just took down his site just for that reason. That’s gotta count for something, don’t you think?

IDLIB:

Trust me, he’s not smiling anymore. According to my sources and all other sources close to the situation, Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani is livid. Because of his castigating all other groups except his own, the ranks of the terrorist criminals are riddled with invective and disdain. He has accused Al-Jabha Al-Wataniyya Li-Al-Tahreer (CIA controlled) and Al-Jaysh Al-Watani (Ankara’s boys) of failing to send in sufficient reinforcements to blunt the SAA’s assault on Khaan Shaykhoon. He has railed against them while his mentor, sponsor and all-around pimp, Recep Tayyip Erdoghan, is fighting for his political life, just like Mileikowski.

He has ordered all terrorists to leave their positions inside towns and villages in order to redeploy in surrounding areas. This military genius thinks that by “heading for the hills”, of which Idlib has many, he can attack Russian, Syrian and Iranian forces more effectively. He couldn’t be more misguided. Now, with those criminals outside towns and villages, the Russian Air Force will have a field day bombing them into the 3rd Century where they belong.

Russia has also sent whole units of Speznaz commandos to assist the Syrian Army underlining Moscow’s determination to rid Syria of all these miscreants. Gee, I sure hope they can make it to Germany before Mrs. Merkel gives up the ghost.

