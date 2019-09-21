Prof. Tim Anderson: I am proud to have stood with the Syrian people, their army and their popular leader through this long, dirty war

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Thursday, 19 September 2019 18:20

What are the available ways to break the economic sanctions being imposed on Syria? And what has encouraged dozens of unionists and labor organizers from Europe and North America to take part in the 3rd International Trade Union Conference held this month (8-9 September)in Syria in solidarity with it?

These two questions were answered by the Australian political economist and author Professor Tim Anderson, who participated in the two-day conference.

The professor told the Syria Times e-newspaper that there are 2 available ways to break the economic sanctions being imposed on Syria. The first one is close coordination between the regional states and peoples and their international strategic partners, while the second is the exposure of the criminality of the economic siege warfare in order to shame the collaborators and fragment the imperial alliance.

As for the second question on the participation of dozens of unionists and labor organizers from Europe and North America in this session, Prof. Anderson made it clear that there was an organized effort to help bring those 30 or 40 people to Damascus.

“International solidarity requires coordination because in the recent wars western liberalism betrayed western internationalism,” He added.

The professor explained in his two books “The Dirty War on Syria” and “Axis of Resistance: towards an independent Middle East” how western liberal imperialism harnessed some deep colonial missionary sentiments, and enrolled masses in their humanitarian wars.

“It is western liberalism, rather than western realism (or conservatism) that has driven most of the wars of the 21st century,” Prof. Anderson stressed.

He referred in his article published today on the “American Herald Tribune” website to President Bashar al-Assad’ s message to US workers.

“US “Labour Against War” organizer Yasemin Zahra asked the president if he had any messages for US workers. He replied that there should be some kind of national dialogue in the US, to show and highlight the voice of the US working class, which most often seems invisible to those outside the USA,” the professor said in his article entitled “Trade Unions Lead Breakthrough in Solidarity with Syria”.

The professor posted today on his FaceBook account the following statement:

“Despite the abuse from a small army of western war trolls, I am proud to have stood with the Syrian people, their army and their popular leader through this long, dirty war.”

Interviewed by: Basma Qaddour

