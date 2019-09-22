Ansraullah Leader Vows More Painful Strikes as Aggression Continues

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi vowed more painful strikes that would deeply hit the aggression zones, without having any redlines in this regard.

He then advised the aggression forces to stop their attacks and take lessons of the grave failure they have reached.

In the same respect, the Ansarullah leader stressed that civilians based in the targeted areas must beware and stay away from the targeted facilities.

Sayyed al-Houthi’s warning came as the Saudi coalition’s bombing campaigns and blockade continue against the Yemeni people despite a reciprocal peace initiative that was proposed by Yemen’s President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat the day earlier.

Making the remarks while marking the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution, Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that the most important and greatest achievements of that revolution is the liberation from foreign tutelage, the restoration of independence and freedom.

“The result of the sacrifices, patience and steadfastness of our people are victory and strength while the aggression today is more retreating and weak,” he added.

Hailing the Yemeni people’s sacrifices, patience and resilience that made victory, Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that the aggression forces today are weaker than any other time.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi member of the Supreme Political Council on Saturday warned against the consequences of Saudi Arabia’s rejection of President Mahdi al-Mashat’s initiative of stopping to launch Yemeni retaliatory missile and drone attacks against positions inside Saudi Arabia if they reciprocates the initiative in kind.

“If they do not agree, we will hurt them more, and we will not hand them over our necks,” al-Houthi said in a speech to a mass rally in the capital Sana’a celebrating the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution.

“We have the resolve and the decision to strike anywhere,” Al-Houthi said, noting that the development of military capabilities continues no matter.

Al-Houthi confirmed that the republican system is the existing and continuous system in Yemen and the democratic approach is the one that the Yemenis aspire to.

He noted that Yemenis do not need the aggression states to recognize their power. “It is enough for us that our people know our strength that can deter the enemy.”

Al-Houthi explained that the Yemenis have revolted and still for the sake of right and justice . “We hold the one-Yemen project that believes in others and calls for public reconciliation.”

