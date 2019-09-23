Al Saud Regime in Final Stages of Its Life – Sayyed Nasrallah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

“The Al Saud regime is old and may be in the final stages of its life because of natural reasons like its cruel measures over the past 100 years and the systematic corruption in the regime, suppression of people, and totalitarianism of its rules,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

However, he added, the performance of incumbent Saudi rulers – which is in contradiction to that of their predecessors – will expedite the collapse of the Saudi regime.

His Eminence further noted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s war on Yemen, the crimes committed by the regime and the Saudi’s interference in other countries will seriously affect the future of the kingdom.

“We currently see for the first time that ‘Death to Al Saud’ slogan is being chanted in several Arab countries, and we see political and popular powers and governments that take explicit stances toward Al Saud and its interference in the region,” he noted.

Sayyed Nasrallah made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the office for preservation and dissemination of the works of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The resistance leader also blamed Saudi Arabia for the tension with Iran, saying it was Riyadh who started the animosity due to the Islamic Republic’s support for Palestinians and the resistance movements in the region.

“Saudi Arabia started its hostility toward Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution [in 1979] and the establishment of the Islamic Republic, which supported the issues of Arab and Islamic countries,” His Eminence said.

Sayyed Nasrallah also said US President Donald Trump’s recent comment about the kingdom’s payment of hundreds of billions of dollars to Washington in just one hour after his call, and the silence of Saudi media over the issue showed the Saudis’ ultimate humiliation against Trump’s laughter.

Trump in April boasted to his supporters about a bizarre phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, where he made the monarch pay more money in exchange for the military support that the kingdom receives from Washington.

