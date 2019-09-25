Couldn’t Care Less! Venezuela’s Representative at the UNGA Reads a Book during Trump’s Speech

Posted on by martyrashrakat

As US President Donald Trump was delivering his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, somebody was busy enough to read a book instead of listening.

In a photo published by @FarsNewsInt, the lady representing Venezuela appeared attentive enough to the book in her hands, with a caption that describes the action happening while Trump was giving his speech there.

Trump has been notoriously known for intervening in Venezuela’s affairs, especially after the failed coup attempt against legitimate president Nicolas Maduro by US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.

During his third address to the United Nations, Trump was threatening to tighten US sanctions against Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of “menacing behavior” in the Middle East.

“As long as Iran’s menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened,” Trump claimed on Tuesday at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump repeated his baseless accusations against Iran’s civilian nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as Tehran’s support for the people in the war-ravaged countries of Syria and Yemen.

The US president also continued to criticize the 2015 nuclear agreement that he withdrew from last year.

Trump’s speech follows escalating tensions in the Middle East following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

