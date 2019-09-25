The Use of Low-IQ Troops in War Zone

Posted on September 25, 2019 by samivesusu

 

A presentation and reading by Hamilton Gregory, author of “McNamara’s Folly: The Use of Low-IQ Troops in the Vietnam.” Because so many college students were avoiding military service during the Vietnam War, Defense Secretary Robert McNamara lowered mental standards to induct 354,000 low-IQ men. they were known as McNamara’s “Moron Corps.” Their death toll in combat was appalling. Gregory indicates at the end of his talk that the situation didn’t really change . The same practice is taking place nowadays.

 

