Education In Palestine: West Bank Struggle For School Dreams — Rebel Voice

Posted on September 28, 2019 by Zara Ali

Crimes against humanity can take many forms. Ethnic cleansing is one, sexual assaults as a policy is another. Starving people is a third as is the random slaughter of civilians. Israel is guilty of all of these and more. They are also guilty of depriving Palestinian children of their right to an education. Schools are […]

via Education In Palestine: West Bank Struggle For School Dreams — Rebel Voice

Advertisements

Filed under: Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Palestine, Palestinians, Palestinians rights, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: , |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: