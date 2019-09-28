Crimes against humanity can take many forms. Ethnic cleansing is one, sexual assaults as a policy is another. Starving people is a third as is the random slaughter of civilians. Israel is guilty of all of these and more. They are also guilty of depriving Palestinian children of their right to an education. Schools are […]
via Education In Palestine: West Bank Struggle For School Dreams — Rebel Voice
