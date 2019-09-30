NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT OF STRIKES ON SAUDI OIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Posted on September 30, 2019

On September 30, CBS News’ 60 Minutes released an interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud. The interview itself includes little new or non-mainstream points of views on the September 14 strike on Saudi oil infrastructure. Nonetheless, it includes videos showing the moment of the attack.

