Armed Forces Spokesman Reveals Details of 2nd Phase of Victory from Allah Operation

2019-10-01 22:03:31

News – Yemen

Armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e revealed in a press conference on Tuesday the details of the 2nd phase of Victory from Allah Operation. He confirmed by the field scenes that the Army and Committees gained control of three military camps, including weapons stores, killing and injuring at least 200 enemy troops.

Armed Forces Spokesman pointed out that 2nd phase of Victory from Allah Operation is named in honor of Martyr Abual-Hassanein. It was launched on the 3rd of September 2019, revealing that more than 150 square kilometers were secured and more than 120 armored vehicles were destroyed and seized.

Regarding the participation of the various forces in it, Brigadier said that the Rocketry Force carried out six operations in the second phase, most notably hitting Najran Airport. The Air Force conducted 16 operations, including two joint operations with the Rocketry Force and two joint operations with Artillery Force. The Air Defense was able to carry out 40 operations against Apache helicopters.

Brigadier Sare’e said that our forces liberated Al-fraa and AL-Saoh areas down to the highlands overlooking the city of Najran in 2nd phase of Victory from Allah Operation, pointing out that the aerial aggression launched more than 600 raids .

He pointed to the large group of enemy forces that were prisoned, including Saudis in the second phase, stressing that the Armed Forces allowed those involved in the treason of the country to flee to the city of Najran under the guidance of the leadership.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e also revealed documents and evidence proving the role of al-Qaeda and ISIS in the fighting among the forces of the aggression coalition.

He stressed that “our military operations will not stop until the cessation of aggression and that our armed forces will continue to implement the various phases of Victory from Allah Operation.

“Our valiant army has weapons of deterrence capable of attacking those who want to attack our people and who wants to confiscate their right of life with dignity we will confiscate his life and power,” the Armed Forces spokesman concluded.

2019-10-02 00:12:06

News – Yemen

Military Media published on Tuesday scenes of a number of war prisoners from the Saudi Army, who were captured in the 2nd phase of the Victory from Allah operation in Najran.

Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Sare’e, stated in a press conference that a large group of the enemy fighters were captured, including Saudis. He played a video showing some of the Saudi war prisoners and thousands of mercenaries who were captured in the 1st phase and 2nd phase of Victory from Allah Op.

